en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Mexico

NRG Esports Stumbles in Return to Counter-Strike, Fails to Qualify for PGL Major

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:46 am EST
NRG Esports Stumbles in Return to Counter-Strike, Fails to Qualify for PGL Major

In the fiercely competitive world of Counter-Strike, NRG Esports faced a disheartening setback in their journey back to the game. In November 2023, the team faltered in the North American closed qualifier, failing to secure a spot for the PGL Copenhagen Major RMR. This outcome marked a disappointing chapter in NRG’s return to the Counter-Strike landscape.

NRG’s Struggle in the Qualifiers

NRG’s performance in the qualifiers was a rollercoaster ride. They initiated their run with a victory against Badass, raising hopes for a triumphant campaign. However, their momentum was thwarted by defeats against Complexity and Nouns, both of whom advanced to the RMR. Despite a subsequent win against LOS, NRG’s dreams for a comeback were quashed following a loss to Rocket in a decisive series.

The American RMR Lineup

As a result of these outcomes, NRG will not be participating in the American RMR, scheduled to take place from March 1 to 4 in Monterrey, Mexico. The teams that successfully qualified include Team Liquid, M80, Nouns, and Complexity. The South American teams for the RMR remain undecided, with their closed qualifier slated to begin on January 19.

Upcoming Opportunities for NRG

Despite this setback, NRG now has a window to regroup and enhance their game for the upcoming ESL Challenger League Season 47 North America. This competition, commencing on February 6 and concluding in June, presents an opportunity for NRG to qualify for the 20th season of the ESL Pro League. It is a critical juncture for the team to demonstrate resilience and ambition in the face of defeat.

The Counter-Strike scene continues to buzz with activity, with closed qualifiers taking place globally and the last open qualifier in Europe set to begin on January 18. The NRG Esports squad, despite their recent setback, remains a prominent part of this dynamic landscape, poised for potential triumph in the upcoming competitions.

0
Mexico Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Mexico

See more
3 hours ago
Defiance Silver Corp Announces Significant Findings from San Acacio Drill Program
On January 15th, 2024, Defiance Silver Corp revealed the outcomes of its 2023 San Acacio diamond drill program. The results showcased extensive intervals of silver, zinc, and lead mineralization, supplemented with gold and copper values. This discovery was made at the shallow levels of the historic mine in the Almaden Zone, a region previously overlooked
Defiance Silver Corp Announces Significant Findings from San Acacio Drill Program
Mexico Retains Top U.S. Trade Partner Status Amid Key Developments
21 hours ago
Mexico Retains Top U.S. Trade Partner Status Amid Key Developments
Pascal Wehrlein Triumphs in 2024 Formula E Season Opener
1 day ago
Pascal Wehrlein Triumphs in 2024 Formula E Season Opener
Yucatán Eyes Economic Boom with Upcoming Investments and Job Creation
10 hours ago
Yucatán Eyes Economic Boom with Upcoming Investments and Job Creation
Young Queens Teen Dies in Tragic Subway Surfing Incident
10 hours ago
Young Queens Teen Dies in Tragic Subway Surfing Incident
Sébastian Buemi Powers to 31st Podium at Mexico City E-Prix
21 hours ago
Sébastian Buemi Powers to 31st Podium at Mexico City E-Prix
Latest Headlines
World News
Shujaa's Notable Victory: A Milestone for Kenyan Rugby
58 seconds
Shujaa's Notable Victory: A Milestone for Kenyan Rugby
A Century of Diabetes Treatment: From Insulin to Artificial Pancreas
1 min
A Century of Diabetes Treatment: From Insulin to Artificial Pancreas
Corey Dillon Backs Belichick's Future Success Despite Patriots Departure
3 mins
Corey Dillon Backs Belichick's Future Success Despite Patriots Departure
Trump's Unconventional Plea Amid Iowa's Fierce Weather: 'Even if You Vote and then Pass Away, it’s Worth it’
3 mins
Trump's Unconventional Plea Amid Iowa's Fierce Weather: 'Even if You Vote and then Pass Away, it’s Worth it’
Nakuru Referral Hospital Staff Strike in Protest of Medical Intern's Murder
4 mins
Nakuru Referral Hospital Staff Strike in Protest of Medical Intern's Murder
Hamas Urges Germany to Reconsider Stance on ICJ Genocide Case against Israel
7 mins
Hamas Urges Germany to Reconsider Stance on ICJ Genocide Case against Israel
Smoke and Mirrors: Reflection on Public Smoking Laws and Personal Liberties
7 mins
Smoke and Mirrors: Reflection on Public Smoking Laws and Personal Liberties
Pope Francis Open to Retirement: A Divine Decision Ahead?
7 mins
Pope Francis Open to Retirement: A Divine Decision Ahead?
Louisiana Homeowners Set for New Property Tax Break Amid Revenue Concerns
7 mins
Louisiana Homeowners Set for New Property Tax Break Amid Revenue Concerns
Pope Francis Open to Retirement: A Divine Decision Ahead?
7 mins
Pope Francis Open to Retirement: A Divine Decision Ahead?
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
9 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
6 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app