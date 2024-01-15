en English
NOVO Brazil Brewing Company Unveils New Sports Bar in Mission Valley

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:31 am EST
NOVO Brazil Brewing Company Unveils New Sports Bar in Mission Valley

San Diego’s Mission Valley has a new sports bar in town, NOVO Brazil Brewing Company, a Brazilian-inspired venue with a capacity to host 352 people indoors and 237 outdoors. This new 11,500-square-foot location was previously the site of the Tilted Kilt, the changeover announced by NOVO’s founder Tiago Carneiro.

Brazilian Flair in Mission Valley

The venue stands out with its unique handcrafted Brazilian furniture, providing a warm and welcoming ambience. The sports bar is more than just a place to enjoy a drink, it’s a high-tech haven for sports fans. It features over 100 feet of high-definition LED video walls and is enveloped in surround sound. The bar even has special effects like moving lights and CO2 blasts to amplify the excitement during scoring moments in games, creating an immersive atmosphere for spectators.

A Gathering Spot for the Community

NOVO Mission Valley is designed to be a family-friendly community hub. It offers the same Brazilian-inspired menu as its other locations, with delicacies like empanadas, yucca fries, and picanha. Beverage lovers have an array of choices from the 64 taps serving NOVO beers and other refreshing drinks. The establishment is committed to supporting local sports, providing a premium fan experience, and aims to become a nostalgic yet modern gathering spot for watching games, echoing the legacy of a former local favorite, Seau’s.

Accessible and Convenient

NOVO Mission Valley is conveniently accessible and operates Sunday to Thursday from noon to 10 p.m., and until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The venue also extends its working hours for early games, ensuring fans don’t miss any action. This new addition to Mission Valley is a testament to NOVO’s commitment to fostering community spirit and providing an exceptional sports bar experience.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

