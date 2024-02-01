Novelty Betting Takes Center Stage at Super Bowl 2024

As the Super Bowl, set to take place on February 11, 2024, in Las Vegas, inches closer, all eyes are not just on the highly-anticipated game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. The entertainment aspects of the event—commercials and the halftime show—are drawing equal, if not more, attention. A unique phenomenon is unfolding in Ontario, Canada, where BetMGM sportsbook is offering an enticing opportunity for bettors to wager on these entertainment aspects.

Novelty Betting: A New Entertainment Frontier

The bets being offered are no ordinary ones. They include odds on which song the halftime show headliner, Usher, will perform first. The top contenders are his chart-topping hits 'Yeah!' and 'My Way'. This type of betting, focusing on entertainment aspects as opposed to the on-field action, provides a refreshing twist to the conventional sports betting.

The National Anthem Duration Bet

Another intriguing proposition is wagering on the duration of the national anthem. The legendary country music icon, Reba McEntire, is set to perform the national anthem at the Super Bowl. Bettors are placing wagers on whether her rendition will be over or under 90.5 seconds. The precise nature of these bets showcases an innovative and playful side of sports betting.

Ontario's Lenient Betting Restrictions

It is important to note that this type of betting is not permitted in the United States. Gaming regulations there require props to be decided on the field of play. However, Ontario's more lenient restrictions allow for such novelty betting options. This opens up a new world of entertainment for both the onlooker and the bettor, making the Super Bowl experience even more engaging and thrilling.