Novak Djokovic's Victory Overshadowed by Celebration Controversy

Seasoned tennis star, Novak Djokovic, recently triumphed in his 24th major title, yet his victory was eclipsed by a controversy involving his imitation of Ben Shelton's viral celebration. This incident transpired after Djokovic's straight-set win over the 21-year-old American at the US Open, closing the game with a score of 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(4). Initially, Djokovic's stance towards the celebration seemed positive, labeling it as 'very original.' However, his sentiment appeared to have soured in an interview with L'Equipe ahead of his Australian Open defense.

Djokovic's Imitation: Mockery or Meritorious?

Djokovic justified his mimicking of the celebration, suggesting it was a response to Shelton's purported lack of proper behavior and respect on the court prior to their match. This incident is not the first time the tennis star has found himself in a mire of controversy. Djokovic, who has been vocal about his quest to safeguard the 'essence of tennis' in the absence of stalwarts like Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, has previously faced accusations of arrogance from other players.

Shelton's Silence Speaks Volumes

When queried about Djokovic's remarks post his win against Roberto Bautista-Agut at the Australian Open, Shelton opted for silence, indicating a wish to move beyond the controversy. Despite the ongoing feud, Shelton's focus appears to remain firmly on his upcoming matches, undeterred by Djokovic's comments. This young star's matured response, laden with a desire to advance, has been lauded by many in the sports community.

The Underlying Cause

The feud between the two titans seems to stem from Djokovic's perception of Shelton's lack of respect. At the 2023 US Open, Djokovic celebrated his victory over Shelton by mimicking Shelton's gesture of a phone call. Although Djokovic initially expressed admiration for Shelton's celebration, he later branded it as a response to Shelton's provocation and disrespect on the court. As the tennis world watches on, the question that looms is - will this controversy mar the spirit of the game, or will it fuel a spirited rivalry?