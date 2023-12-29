Novak Djokovic’s Return to Western Australia Fuels Excitement

World number one and 24-time Grand Slam champion, Novak Djokovic, has landed in Western Australia, marking his first return to the state in a decade. The tennis icon arrived on Thursday evening and promptly embarked on a private trip to Rottnest Island on Friday morning, immersing himself in the local scenery.

The United Cup and Beyond

Djokovic’s visit comes ahead of his participation in the mixed-teams United Cup, where he will represent Serbia alongside world No.119 Olga Danilovic. As the reigning champion of the Australian Open, Djokovic is keen to acclimate to the Australian heat before the first major tournament of the year. His current visit, he asserts, is not a farewell; the tennis star has expressed his desire to continue playing into his 40s, fostering hopes of future returns to Australia.

Benefits of The West Australian Digital Access

Meanwhile, the story of Djokovic’s visit is just one of many exclusive features available to subscribers of The West Australian newspaper’s digital access. Subscribers enjoy a wide array of benefits, including access to Western Australian true crime series, video channels, and podcasts, as well as breaking news and incisive commentary on politics and current affairs. But the perks don’t stop at content.

A Plethora of Perks

Subscribers are regularly presented with opportunities to win coveted prizes such as luxury getaways and sports tickets. Exclusive discounts on movie tickets, dining, and popular attractions are also on the table. With the newspaper’s rewards program, subscribers have access to exclusive member discounts and competitions, making their subscription even more valuable.

This invitation to subscribe and join the conversation extends to all readers. Whether it’s to follow stories like Djokovic’s visit or to partake in the full range of subscriber benefits, The West Australian offers a unique perspective and a rewarding experience to its digital subscribers.