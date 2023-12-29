en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Novak Djokovic’s Return to Western Australia Fuels Excitement

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:35 pm EST
Novak Djokovic’s Return to Western Australia Fuels Excitement

World number one and 24-time Grand Slam champion, Novak Djokovic, has landed in Western Australia, marking his first return to the state in a decade. The tennis icon arrived on Thursday evening and promptly embarked on a private trip to Rottnest Island on Friday morning, immersing himself in the local scenery.

The United Cup and Beyond

Djokovic’s visit comes ahead of his participation in the mixed-teams United Cup, where he will represent Serbia alongside world No.119 Olga Danilovic. As the reigning champion of the Australian Open, Djokovic is keen to acclimate to the Australian heat before the first major tournament of the year. His current visit, he asserts, is not a farewell; the tennis star has expressed his desire to continue playing into his 40s, fostering hopes of future returns to Australia.

Benefits of The West Australian Digital Access

Meanwhile, the story of Djokovic’s visit is just one of many exclusive features available to subscribers of The West Australian newspaper’s digital access. Subscribers enjoy a wide array of benefits, including access to Western Australian true crime series, video channels, and podcasts, as well as breaking news and incisive commentary on politics and current affairs. But the perks don’t stop at content.

A Plethora of Perks

Subscribers are regularly presented with opportunities to win coveted prizes such as luxury getaways and sports tickets. Exclusive discounts on movie tickets, dining, and popular attractions are also on the table. With the newspaper’s rewards program, subscribers have access to exclusive member discounts and competitions, making their subscription even more valuable.

This invitation to subscribe and join the conversation extends to all readers. Whether it’s to follow stories like Djokovic’s visit or to partake in the full range of subscriber benefits, The West Australian offers a unique perspective and a rewarding experience to its digital subscribers.

0
Australia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Uncompromising Journalist John Pilger Passes Away at 84

By BNN Correspondents

Missing Intelligence Reports in National Archives Release Spark Calls for Transparency

By Geeta Pillai

Nadia Bartel Turns Heads with Striking Bikini Photos and Business Plans

By Geeta Pillai

Australia and New Zealand Usher in 2024 Amid Global Security Concerns

By Geeta Pillai

United Cup Unfolds: Triumphs, Defeats, and Insights from the Tennis Wo ...
@Australia · 1 hour
United Cup Unfolds: Triumphs, Defeats, and Insights from the Tennis Wo ...
heart comment 0
Employee Health Concerns Trigger Investigation at Smith’s Snackfood Company

By Geeta Pillai

Employee Health Concerns Trigger Investigation at Smith's Snackfood Company
David Warner: The New Captain of Dubai Capitals and His Test Cricket Farewell

By Salman Khan

David Warner: The New Captain of Dubai Capitals and His Test Cricket Farewell
Sydney Fathers Killed in NSW Central Tablelands Car Crash: Children in Serious Condition

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney Fathers Killed in NSW Central Tablelands Car Crash: Children in Serious Condition
Fatal Freight Train Collision Disrupts Interstate Travel in South Australia

By Geeta Pillai

Fatal Freight Train Collision Disrupts Interstate Travel in South Australia
Latest Headlines
World News
Alex Iwobi: An Arsenal-Alumni's Motivation in the Face of a London Derby
37 seconds
Alex Iwobi: An Arsenal-Alumni's Motivation in the Face of a London Derby
Singapore Navigates Economic Challenges, Evades Recession in 2023
37 seconds
Singapore Navigates Economic Challenges, Evades Recession in 2023
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Historic Abdication
3 mins
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Historic Abdication
Indian Boxers Jaismine Lamboria and Arundhati Choudhary Strive for Paris Olympics
5 mins
Indian Boxers Jaismine Lamboria and Arundhati Choudhary Strive for Paris Olympics
Year in Review: High-Profile Departures, Firings, and Resignations of 2023
5 mins
Year in Review: High-Profile Departures, Firings, and Resignations of 2023
XFL and USFL Merge to Form United Football League
5 mins
XFL and USFL Merge to Form United Football League
Sonia Gandhi Shares Love for Indian Cuisine in a New Year's Eve Video
6 mins
Sonia Gandhi Shares Love for Indian Cuisine in a New Year's Eve Video
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
6 mins
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Somalia's Path to Normalcy: PM Vows to Remove Roadblocks in Mogadishu
6 mins
Somalia's Path to Normalcy: PM Vows to Remove Roadblocks in Mogadishu
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
6 mins
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
35 mins
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
36 mins
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
49 mins
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
2 hours
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
2 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
4 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
5 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app