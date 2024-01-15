en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Novak Djokovic’s Mixed Feelings Towards New Crowd Rules at Australian Open 2024

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:10 pm EST
Novak Djokovic’s Mixed Feelings Towards New Crowd Rules at Australian Open 2024

In the heart of the prestigious Australian Open 2024, top-ranked player, Novak Djokovic, was met with a challenging disruption during his first-round match against emerging star, Dino Prizmi. The new crowd rules, implemented with the intention of elevating spectator experience, led to unexpected interruptions during the match, causing Djokovic to express his discontent on multiple occasions. Despite his victory against Prizmi with scores 6-2, 6-7, 6-3, 6-4, Djokovic’s sentiments were a blend of annoyance and understanding regarding the recent policy change.

Reactions to New Crowd Rules

The crux of the issue lies in the amended crowd rules that permit audience members to relocate to their seats in the main arena during games, a stark change from the previous regulation that allowed movement during player changeovers. This alteration sparked a visible reaction from Djokovic, who was seen asking the umpire on one occasion to rein in the boisterous spectators. His victory, although triumphant, was marred by the constant disruptions.

The policy change, however, was defended by Tennis Australia’s Craig Tiley, who asserted that it was a necessary step to enhance the spectator experience. The staff, according to Tiley, was efficiently managing the entry and exit procedures.

Player Perspectives

The new policy, though advantageous for spectators, proved to be a potential hindrance for the players. Arthur Rinderknech mirrored Djokovic’s concerns, voicing his disapproval regarding the disruptive fan behavior, particularly around the new Courtside Bar.

The issue of crowd behavior had been raised by Pat Cash before the commencement of the tournament. However, his concerns were met with opposition from Nick Kyrgios, who advocated for a vibrant atmosphere during the matches.

Implications for Future Matches

The incident has ignited a discussion about the balance between enhancing fan experience and maintaining optimal playing conditions for the athletes. While the changes are aimed at making the tennis viewing experience more enjoyable, they may also disrupt the players’ concentration and performance. The reactions from both Djokovic and Rinderknech suggest that further discussions and potential adjustments may be necessary to ensure a harmonious experience for all involved in future tournaments.

0
Australia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
8 seconds ago
Sydney Under Siege: Severe Weather Causes Chaos in New South Wales
In the heart of New South Wales (NSW), Sydney has been wracked by severe weather conditions, dramatically disrupting the tranquility of the city. An overnight downpour of intense rain has led to significant damage, the most conspicuous of which was the uprooting of a tree at Castle Hill. This incident is not an isolated one
Sydney Under Siege: Severe Weather Causes Chaos in New South Wales
Whitehaven Coal Lands $US900m Credit for BHP Mines Acquisition
24 mins ago
Whitehaven Coal Lands $US900m Credit for BHP Mines Acquisition
Downturn in Key Industry Sparks Anxiety in Gloucester: A Microcosm of Australia's Wider Concern
25 mins ago
Downturn in Key Industry Sparks Anxiety in Gloucester: A Microcosm of Australia's Wider Concern
Novak Djokovic Expresses Discontent Over New Crowd Rules at Australian Open
1 min ago
Novak Djokovic Expresses Discontent Over New Crowd Rules at Australian Open
Australian Open First Round: Underdogs, Rising Stars, and Off-Court Stories
2 mins ago
Australian Open First Round: Underdogs, Rising Stars, and Off-Court Stories
Novel Study Investigates Cognitive Skills of Wildlife in Natural Habitats
16 mins ago
Novel Study Investigates Cognitive Skills of Wildlife in Natural Habitats
Latest Headlines
World News
AC Milan Outclasses AS Roma in Crucial Serie A Clash
31 seconds
AC Milan Outclasses AS Roma in Crucial Serie A Clash
Dads Design Revolutionary Wearable Breast Pump: A Leap Forward in Baby Care Industry
1 min
Dads Design Revolutionary Wearable Breast Pump: A Leap Forward in Baby Care Industry
England Grapples with 'Severe Absence' Crisis in Schools: 140,000 Pupils at Stake
1 min
England Grapples with 'Severe Absence' Crisis in Schools: 140,000 Pupils at Stake
Novak Djokovic Expresses Discontent Over New Crowd Rules at Australian Open
1 min
Novak Djokovic Expresses Discontent Over New Crowd Rules at Australian Open
Australian Open First Round: Underdogs, Rising Stars, and Off-Court Stories
2 mins
Australian Open First Round: Underdogs, Rising Stars, and Off-Court Stories
Newly Identified Recreational Drugs Raise Health Concerns
4 mins
Newly Identified Recreational Drugs Raise Health Concerns
Victor Osimhen's First AFCON Goal: A Milestone Moment for Nigerian Football
4 mins
Victor Osimhen's First AFCON Goal: A Milestone Moment for Nigerian Football
Ghana Gears Up for AFCON 2023: Unyielding Spirit Amid Challenges
9 mins
Ghana Gears Up for AFCON 2023: Unyielding Spirit Amid Challenges
Ghana's Black Stars Eye Crucial Victory in AFCON 2023 Qualifier Against Cape Verde
9 mins
Ghana's Black Stars Eye Crucial Victory in AFCON 2023 Qualifier Against Cape Verde
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
49 mins
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
4 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
4 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
10 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
13 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
14 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
14 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
16 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
21 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app