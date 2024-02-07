Novak Djokovic Under Investigation for Alleged False Information in Travel Declaration

Novak Djokovic, the globally renowned Serbian tennis star, is currently under examination by the Australian Border Force due to allegations of providing false information on his travel declaration forms. This news surfaces as part of Djokovic's ongoing visa cancellation saga that has garnered international attention.

The Controversial Travel Declaration

On his travel declaration submitted on January 1, Djokovic stated that he hadn't travelled in the 14 days leading up to his flight to Australia. However, social media posts appear to contradict this claim, suggesting that he was present in Serbia on Christmas Day and later in Spain before his journey to Australia. Australian law deems the provision of false or misleading information on such forms a serious offence, punishable by civil penalties.

Visa Reinstatement and Potential Cancellation

After a court ruling on Monday that saw Djokovic's visa reinstated following its cancellation, the decision now rests with Australia's immigration minister, Alex Hawke. Hawke holds the power to cancel the visa once more and commence deportation proceedings. A spokesperson for Hawke stated that the minister is currently deliberating over the matter and emphasized the inappropriateness of further commentary during the ongoing legal process.

The Potential Future for Djokovic

If Hawke decides to cancel the visa, it is expected that Djokovic would contest the decision and potentially seek an injunction to participate in the Australian Open. Amid this dramatic unfolding of events, Djokovic has admitted that his Australian travel declaration form contained incorrect information. This acknowledgment comes as the government nears a decision on whether to deport the unvaccinated tennis star on public interest grounds.