en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Serbia

Novak Djokovic Triumphs in 2024 Melbourne Tournament Opener

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:04 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 12:30 pm EST
Novak Djokovic Triumphs in 2024 Melbourne Tournament Opener

Serbian tennis sensation, Novak Djokovic, has started his 2024 Melbourne tournament on a high note, overcoming the challenge from a promising up-and-comer, Dino Prizmic.

The match lasted an exhausting four hours and one minute, marking the longest first-round match of Djokovic’s grand slam career. Despite a few unexpected twists, Djokovic emerged victorious with a score of 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4.

Eighteen-year-old Dino Prizmic, hailing from Croatia, demonstrated remarkable talent and resilience throughout the match.

Despite not clinching the victory, Prizmic managed to break Djokovic once and even lead 3-2 with a break in the third set. His performance was a clear indication of his potential and a promising future in tennis.

0
Serbia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Serbia

See more
13 hours ago
Novak Djokovic and Virat Kohli: A Friendship Forged Through Texts
Two titans of their respective sports, tennis superstar Novak Djokovic and cricket legend Virat Kohli, have sparked curiosity worldwide with an unexpected revelation. Unorthodox as it may sound, the Serbian ace and the Indian batting maestro have been maintaining a unique camaraderie over the years, not on the field, but through text messages. The Serendipitous
Novak Djokovic and Virat Kohli: A Friendship Forged Through Texts
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
1 day ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
1 day ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
Novak Djokovic: The Uncelebrated Titan of Tennis
16 hours ago
Novak Djokovic: The Uncelebrated Titan of Tennis
Serbian Hitman's Murder in Brazil Unveils Hidden Criminal Life
20 hours ago
Serbian Hitman's Murder in Brazil Unveils Hidden Criminal Life
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
24 hours ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Latest Headlines
World News
Taylor Swift Braves Frigid Temperatures to Support Chiefs in Playoff Game
56 seconds
Taylor Swift Braves Frigid Temperatures to Support Chiefs in Playoff Game
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President, Deepening Divide with China
2 mins
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President, Deepening Divide with China
Dry January Welcomes Adaptogenic Beverages: A New Era in Alcohol Alternatives
3 mins
Dry January Welcomes Adaptogenic Beverages: A New Era in Alcohol Alternatives
Former BJP Leader Nupur Sharma Joins Jan Jagran Yatra Ahead of Ram Mandir Inauguration
3 mins
Former BJP Leader Nupur Sharma Joins Jan Jagran Yatra Ahead of Ram Mandir Inauguration
Contrasting Victories for Djokovic and Sabalenka at Melbourne 2024
3 mins
Contrasting Victories for Djokovic and Sabalenka at Melbourne 2024
White House Staff Relocated Amidst Pro-Palestine Security Breach Attempt
4 mins
White House Staff Relocated Amidst Pro-Palestine Security Breach Attempt
Political Shifts: The Influence of Border Concerns and Legal Battles on Voter Loyalty
6 mins
Political Shifts: The Influence of Border Concerns and Legal Battles on Voter Loyalty
Experience Melbourne Beyond Tennis: A Vacation Guide for the Australian Open 2024
7 mins
Experience Melbourne Beyond Tennis: A Vacation Guide for the Australian Open 2024
Bill Ackman Backs Dean Phillips with $1 Million for Presidential Bid
10 mins
Bill Ackman Backs Dean Phillips with $1 Million for Presidential Bid
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
3 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
5 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
6 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
6 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
8 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
13 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
13 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
13 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
14 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app