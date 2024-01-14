Novak Djokovic Triumphs in 2024 Melbourne Tournament Opener

Serbian tennis sensation, Novak Djokovic, has started his 2024 Melbourne tournament on a high note, overcoming the challenge from a promising up-and-comer, Dino Prizmic.

The match lasted an exhausting four hours and one minute, marking the longest first-round match of Djokovic’s grand slam career. Despite a few unexpected twists, Djokovic emerged victorious with a score of 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4.

Eighteen-year-old Dino Prizmic, hailing from Croatia, demonstrated remarkable talent and resilience throughout the match.

Despite not clinching the victory, Prizmic managed to break Djokovic once and even lead 3-2 with a break in the third set. His performance was a clear indication of his potential and a promising future in tennis.