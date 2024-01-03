en English
Australia

Novak Djokovic Suffers Shock Defeat in United Cup Quarter-Finals

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:40 pm EST
Novak Djokovic Suffers Shock Defeat in United Cup Quarter-Finals

In a riveting quarter-final match at the United Cup, world No.1 Novak Djokovic faced an unexpected defeat against Australian player Alex de Minaur. This loss marked a significant shift in Djokovic’s performance on the Australian turf, breaking his 43-match winning streak in the country.

Djokovic’s Struggles, De Minaur’s Triumph

De Minaur stunned spectators and fans alike as he took down Djokovic in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, in Perth. Djokovic, known for his relentless determination and skill, wrestled with a wrist complaint throughout the match. His frustration was palpable, most notably during an interaction with the team’s trainer in the first set.

Despite the setback, Djokovic remains undeterred. His focus is laser-sharp on the upcoming Australian Open, where he aims to reclaim his dominance. Just a day prior to his loss against de Minaur, Djokovic had downplayed concerns about his wrist following a three-set victory over Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic in the United Cup. He also withdrew from a mixed doubles match, fueling speculation about his fitness.

Australia Advances, Serbia Stumbles

The surprise win for de Minaur was more than just a personal victory. It signified his first-ever triumph over a world No.1 player, adding a remarkable milestone to his blossoming career. Post-match, de Minaur expressed his respect and admiration for Djokovic, acknowledging the Serbian’s significant contributions to the sport.

With this victory, Australia advanced to the semi-finals of the United Cup, with momentum on their side. Contributing to their success was Ajla Tomljanovic’s straight-set win over Serbia’s Natalija Stevanovic. Meanwhile, Serbia, led by Djokovic, faces the aftermath of a challenging day on the court.

Australia Sports Tennis
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

