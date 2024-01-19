Novak Djokovic Joins Elite Club at Australian Open: Celebrates 100th Match

In a momentous occasion at the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic celebrated his 100th match at Melbourne Park, joining tennis legends Roger Federer and Serena Williams in this exclusive club. Despite battling a virus and a sore right wrist, Djokovic triumphed in straight sets against Tomas Martin Etcheverry, extending his undefeated streak at the venue to an impressive 31 matches.

Djokovic's Unparalleled Record

With a remarkable record of 92 wins against just 8 losses at the Open, Djokovic's performance is unmatched. He is the only man in the Open Era to have played over 100 matches at all four majors, a testament to his enduring prowess and stamina. Amid the roar of the crowd and the tension in the air, Djokovic emerged victorious, his index finger raised to his ear to exhort greater support from his fans.

Highlights at the Tournament

While Djokovic's milestone was the highlight of the day, local Australian pairs put up strong performances, keeping the hopes for a men's doubles title alive. In addition, the tournament also served as a stage for personal expression. Czech player Adam Pavlasek and Uruguay's Ariel Behar caught the audience's attention with their koala-patterned shirts, contributing to the Open's tradition of blending sport with style.

A Stage for Athletic Prowess and Geopolitical Tensions

Beyond athletic achievements, the Australian Open also mirrored global geopolitical tensions. Players from Ukraine and Russia (or Belarus) refrained from the customary post-match handshakes, reflecting the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, the defending women's champion, and Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko ended their match with a wave instead of a handshake, a symbolic gesture that resonated with many.