en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Serbia

Novak Djokovic Eyes New Heights in 2024: Aims to Break More Records

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:54 am EST
Novak Djokovic Eyes New Heights in 2024: Aims to Break More Records

Setting the tone for the year ahead with a winning start, world-renowned tennis player, Novak Djokovic, affectionately known as ‘The Joker,’ has confidently expressed his ambition to break more records in the upcoming year, surpassing his stellar accomplishments from 2023. Djokovic’s optimism is rooted in his history of exceptional performance on the tennis court, where he has consistently demonstrated his skill, resilience, and unwavering determination to succeed.

A Victorious Start

Kicking off the 2024 season, Djokovic, alongside Olga Danilovic, clinched a 2-1 victory over China at the United Cup in Perth, in a mixed doubles match. This victory was an ideal commencement to the tennis season, setting a positive tone for the year ahead. Djokovic’s victory in the singles match that followed only added to the momentum.

Breaking Records

In a dazzling display of tennis prowess, Novak Djokovic secured his 24th Grand Slam title by defeating Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final. With this win, he broke the record for the most major singles tennis championships won by a man, edging past Rafael Nadal’s 22 titles. In addition, Djokovic also outpaced Serena Williams, securing the most Grand Slam titles in the Open era. This remarkable achievement further cements his place among the legends of the sport.

Ambition Ahead

Expressing his ambition for the new campaign, Djokovic has set his sights on making more history in the world of tennis. As part of his objectives for the year, he has revealed his intent to bring home an Olympic gold for his country. Djokovic has emphasized that his competitive spirit remains undeterred and plans to manage his calendar effectively to preserve his physical condition while striving for the highest achievements in tennis.

0
Serbia Sports Tennis
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Russia Criticizes US for Damaging UNSC's Credibility amid Global Tensions; Thousands Rally in Belgrade

By Salman Akhtar

'ProGlas' Rally in Serbia: A Cry for Electoral Transparency

By Salman Akhtar

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

Thousands Rally in Belgrade Against Alleged Electoral Fraud

By Salman Akhtar

Serbian Students Stage 24-Hour Blockade in Protest Against Election Fr ...
@Education · 1 day
Serbian Students Stage 24-Hour Blockade in Protest Against Election Fr ...
heart comment 0
Belgrade Protests: Thousands Rally Against Alleged Electoral Fraud

By Salman Akhtar

Belgrade Protests: Thousands Rally Against Alleged Electoral Fraud
Serbian Students Escalate Protest Demanding Minister’s Resignation

By Salman Akhtar

Serbian Students Escalate Protest Demanding Minister's Resignation
Protests Continue in Belgrade: Ongoing Opposition Demonstrations Shake Serbian Capital

By Geeta Pillai

Protests Continue in Belgrade: Ongoing Opposition Demonstrations Shake Serbian Capital
Electoral Integrity Under Scrutiny: Serbian Students Protest, Parliament Member on Hunger Strike

By Bijay Laxmi

Electoral Integrity Under Scrutiny: Serbian Students Protest, Parliament Member on Hunger Strike
Latest Headlines
World News
Year in Review: Unforgettable Hockey Goals of 2023
5 mins
Year in Review: Unforgettable Hockey Goals of 2023
Chhuzom Farmers Gear Up To Supply Organic Produce To Mindfulness City
6 mins
Chhuzom Farmers Gear Up To Supply Organic Produce To Mindfulness City
Kansas City Chiefs Clinch Eighth Consecutive AFC West Title, Defeating Cincinnati Bengals
6 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Clinch Eighth Consecutive AFC West Title, Defeating Cincinnati Bengals
New Year's Eve Celebratory Firing Tragedy: 32 Injured in Karachi, Police Take Swift Action
7 mins
New Year's Eve Celebratory Firing Tragedy: 32 Injured in Karachi, Police Take Swift Action
Celebrity Reflections: Looking Back at 2023 and Forward to 2024
7 mins
Celebrity Reflections: Looking Back at 2023 and Forward to 2024
Fletcher Hawkesby: A Survivor's Tale of Testicular Cancer and Resilience
7 mins
Fletcher Hawkesby: A Survivor's Tale of Testicular Cancer and Resilience
Road Deaths in New Zealand: A Year of Contrasting Realities
7 mins
Road Deaths in New Zealand: A Year of Contrasting Realities
Nigerian Stars Shine in Fulham's Victory over Arsenal: Oliseh's Praise
8 mins
Nigerian Stars Shine in Fulham's Victory over Arsenal: Oliseh's Praise
Calls for Release of Classified Security Records on Iraq War Spark Debate
8 mins
Calls for Release of Classified Security Records on Iraq War Spark Debate
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
10 mins
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
14 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
34 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
37 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
40 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
49 mins
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
51 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
1 hour
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
2 hours
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app