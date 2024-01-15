en English
Australia

Novak Djokovic Expresses Discontent Over New Crowd Rules at Australian Open

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:10 pm EST
In a spectacular opening round at the Australian Open, World No.1, Novak Djokovic, emerged victorious against Croatian teen sensation, Dino Prizmi, with a score of 6-2, 6-7, 6-3, 6-4. However, the triumph was marred by the new crowd rules implemented by Tennis Australia, which Djokovic found particularly disruptive.

A Testing Experience for Djokovic

As the match progressed into the second-set tiebreak, the usually unflappable Djokovic found himself agitated and distracted by the loud and boisterous spectators. The new rules, a departure from the traditional policy of allowing fans to enter the main arena only during changeovers, now permit their entry during play. Djokovic, perturbed by the constant noise and movement, lodged a complaint with the umpire, requesting the crowd to maintain silence during active play.

Tennis Australia’s Stance on Fan Engagement

Despite Djokovic’s discontent, Tennis Australia CEO, Craig Tiley, defended the new policy, delineating it as a measure to enhance the fan experience. Tiley emphasized that striking a balance between player concentration and fan engagement is crucial. While acknowledging that some players might find the changes distracting, he asserted that the organization is willing to tackle the ensuing challenges.

Other Players Echo Djokovic’s Concerns

Arthur Rinderknech, another player in the tournament, faced similar issues with disruptive crowd behavior during his five-set match. This has sparked a heated debate about the new crowd policy. Tennis legend Pat Cash criticized the behavioral issues at the event, while Australian player Nick Kyrgios voiced his support for a livelier atmosphere.

Despite the controversy, the tournament continues, with Djokovic advancing to the next round. These new rules may be a test of endurance for the players as they navigate not just their opponents, but also the changing dynamics of fan engagement.

Australia Sports Tennis
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

