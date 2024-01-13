en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Novak Djokovic Declares Wrist Injury Pain-Free Ahead of Australian Open

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:35 am EST
Novak Djokovic Declares Wrist Injury Pain-Free Ahead of Australian Open

World number one tennis player, Novak Djokovic, has announced his wrist injury to be pain-free, setting the stage for his title defense at the Australian Open. Seeking his 11th Australian Open victory and a record 25th Grand Slam title, Djokovic is set to commence his campaign against Croatian qualifier Dino Prizmic.

Unfazed by Recent Setbacks

Facing a recent wrist injury during the United Cup, which necessitated treatment during a loss to Alex de Minaur, the Serbian champion has been practicing without pain and exudes optimism about his performance in the forthcoming matches. Djokovic’s potential to overcome adversity is not new; he has previously managed more severe problems in his last two triumphant campaigns.

An Unbroken Streak

Djokovic, who has not experienced defeat at the Australian Open since 2018, and has emerged victorious in every final he has contested at Melbourne Park, is on a 28-match winning streak. His powerful determination to win every Grand Slam he participates in is reflected in his unassailable record.

Beyond the Court

Off the court, Djokovic has a unique ritual of spending time in Melbourne’s Botanical Gardens, where he enjoys grounding himself by hugging and climbing trees. This personal practice reveals the human side of this towering tennis figure, illustrating the mental strategies he uses to stay focused and composed.

Looking at the Record Books

Finishing the previous year as world number one, Djokovic bagged three of the four major titles. His current aim is to surpass Margaret Court’s all-time Grand Slam record by securing his 25th major title. Given his current form, this feat is well within his grasp.

Tournament Changes and Notable Participants

The Australian Open has extended to a 15-day event to prevent late-night finishes, a change that has found favor among other players like Andy Murray. The tournament will also feature notable participants such as Stefanos Tsitsipas, Carlos Alcaraz, and Daniil Medvedev, promising a high level of competition.

0
Australia Sports Tennis
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
10 mins ago
Monsoonal Trough Continues to Drench Far North Queensland, Flooding Risk Looms
The monsoonal trough currently drenching Far North Queensland continues to cause moderate, yet unrelenting rainfall across the region, affecting areas from Cape York to the tropical coast. The persistent downpour has led to road closures and ongoing water restrictions, with communities on high alert for potential flooding. The weather forecast suggests that the rain is
Monsoonal Trough Continues to Drench Far North Queensland, Flooding Risk Looms
Multi-Car Pileup in Sydney: Six Hospitalized, Investigations Underway
52 mins ago
Multi-Car Pileup in Sydney: Six Hospitalized, Investigations Underway
Emergency Landing on Sydney's Garie Beach: A Lucky Escape
56 mins ago
Emergency Landing on Sydney's Garie Beach: A Lucky Escape
Thrilling Second Stage of Women's Tour Down Under Sets Stage for Decisive Climbs
34 mins ago
Thrilling Second Stage of Women's Tour Down Under Sets Stage for Decisive Climbs
Australia Honors Future Danish Queen with Conservation Pledge
49 mins ago
Australia Honors Future Danish Queen with Conservation Pledge
Elderly Man Charged with Sexual Assault in Aged Care Facility
49 mins ago
Elderly Man Charged with Sexual Assault in Aged Care Facility
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 U.S. Presidential Race: A 'Wacky Races' Parable
30 seconds
2024 U.S. Presidential Race: A 'Wacky Races' Parable
Lahore High Court Dismisses Petition Against Nawaz Sharif's Nomination Papers
2 mins
Lahore High Court Dismisses Petition Against Nawaz Sharif's Nomination Papers
INDIA Bloc: Opposition Parties Strategize for Lok Sabha Elections
3 mins
INDIA Bloc: Opposition Parties Strategize for Lok Sabha Elections
AFC Asian Cup: A Display of Solidarity with Palestine
3 mins
AFC Asian Cup: A Display of Solidarity with Palestine
Activists, Not Medical Experts, Form Half of WHO's Transgender Health Policy Committee
4 mins
Activists, Not Medical Experts, Form Half of WHO's Transgender Health Policy Committee
Yobe State Governor Approves Over N708 Million for Retirees' Benefits
4 mins
Yobe State Governor Approves Over N708 Million for Retirees' Benefits
Zambia's Electoral Commission Cancels Kayo Ward By-Election
5 mins
Zambia's Electoral Commission Cancels Kayo Ward By-Election
South Africa's ANC Turns to Crowdfunding Amid Financial Struggles
6 mins
South Africa's ANC Turns to Crowdfunding Amid Financial Struggles
Babangida Optimistic About Nigeria's Democratic Progress Amid Other Political Developments
7 mins
Babangida Optimistic About Nigeria's Democratic Progress Amid Other Political Developments
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
3 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
4 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
4 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
11 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
11 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app