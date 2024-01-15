Novak Djokovic Crowned Balkan Athlete of the Year: A Testament of Sportsmanship and Unity

In an event that has interwoven the threads of sports prowess and regional unity, Serbian tennis icon Novak Djokovic has been awarded the Balkan Athlete of the Year for a record-breaking eighth time. The honor was conferred upon him at the 50th edition of the annual poll conducted by the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA), held at Sofia’s Museum of Sport.

Unveiling the Poll Results

Outshining NBA star Nikola Jokic, Djokovic’s 2023 season saw him clinch three Grand Slam titles, augmenting his record tally to 24. The poll, a tradition upheld by several national news agencies across the Balkans, saw 58 athletes receiving votes in this year’s edition. The Serbian Ambassador to Bulgaria, Zeljko Jovic, accepted the award on behalf of Djokovic, who was unable to attend.

More than a Sports Poll

While the poll is a reflection of athletic achievement, it carries a deeper undertone of unity and shared successes in the Balkans, often associated with misunderstandings and conflict. BTA’s Director General, Kiril Valchev, emphasized the poll’s significance in his address during the ceremony. He proposed that at the upcoming meeting of the Association of the Balkan News Agencies – Southeast Europe (ABNA-SE) in Istanbul, each agency should start publishing a piece of sports news from every other agency to foster regional integration.

BTA’s Long-Standing Commitment to Sports News

Valchev recalled BTA’s historical connection with sports news, dating back to its first report from a stadium in 1902 about a football match in Glasgow that resulted in a pitch invasion and several casualties. The agency’s devotion to Balkan news started on its first day of operation in 1898, with reports from Istanbul and Athens. BTA’s report from 1924 on the first game of the newly formed Bulgarian national football team further exemplifies the agency’s long-standing commitment to regional sports reporting.