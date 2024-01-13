Novak Djokovic and Virat Kohli’s Unseen Bond: A Tale of Mutual Admiration

Tennis maestro Novak Djokovic has illuminated his cordial bond with Indian cricketing legend Virat Kohli, a connection nurtured over years despite never meeting in person. The Serbian tennis star shared that the duo has been exchanging text messages, fostering a mutual admiration that transcends the boundaries of their respective sports.

Shared Respect and Dreams

In a candid interview with Sony Sports, Djokovic expressed his profound respect for Kohli’s illustrious career and commendable achievements. He reminisced about his solitary visit to India around a decade ago for a brief exhibition event and articulated his longing to return and delve deeper into the country’s rich culture and spirituality. Djokovic’s admiration for India mirrors his respect for Kohli, bridging the gap between cricket and tennis through shared values and ambitions.

Djokovic’s Journey to the Pinnacle

Djokovic, who is currently preparing for his 11th Australian Open title pursuit, shed light on his childhood aspirations. He talked about his dream of reaching the zenith of tennis, a dream he feels privileged to be living. His journey, marked by Grand Slam victories and historic moments in the sport, mirrors the relentless pursuit of excellence that he admires in Kohli.

Australian Open 2024: Another Chapter in Djokovic’s Epic

The Serbian star is on the brink of beginning his title defense at the Australian Open 2024, set to open against qualifier Dino Prizmic on January 14. The Sony Sports Network is all set to broadcast the event live in multiple languages, with Tamil and Telugu feeds beginning from the Quarterfinals. As Djokovic steps onto the court, he will carry with him the spirit of sportsmanship that connects him with Kohli, serving as a reminder of the unseen bonds that exist within the global sports fraternity.