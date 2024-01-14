en English
Novak Djokovic and Virat Kohli: A Friendship Forged Through Texts

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:59 pm EST
Novak Djokovic and Virat Kohli: A Friendship Forged Through Texts

Two titans of their respective sports, tennis superstar Novak Djokovic and cricket legend Virat Kohli, have sparked curiosity worldwide with an unexpected revelation. Unorthodox as it may sound, the Serbian ace and the Indian batting maestro have been maintaining a unique camaraderie over the years, not on the field, but through text messages.

The Serendipitous Interaction

Their interaction began rather fortuitously when Virat Kohli was navigating Djokovic’s Instagram profile and accidentally hit the message button. This led him to send a spontaneous greeting. The surprise, however, was yet to unfold. Upon opening the chat, Kohli discovered an existing message from Djokovic, which left him initially skeptical about its authenticity. After confirming that the account indeed belonged to the tennis powerhouse, the two athletes initiated a conversation that transcended their sporting arenas.

A Mutual Admiration Society

Over time, their bond has solidified, with both expressing admiration for each other’s illustrious careers. Kohli, in particular, has been vocal about his respect for Djokovic’s phenomenal achievements in tennis. Their communication often comprises congratulatory messages marking each other’s victories, a testament to the mutual respect that exists between the two.

From Tennis Court to Cricket Pitch?

Interestingly, Djokovic has expressed a desire to refine his cricket skills before his next visit to India, a revelation that has sent ripples of excitement through fans and sports enthusiasts alike. Despite this newfound interest in cricket, Djokovic’s focus remains unwavering on his impending challenge at the Australian Open 2024, where he boasts a formidable record of 10 title victories.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

