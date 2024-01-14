Novak Djokovic and Virat Kohli: A Friendship Forged Through Texts

Two titans of their respective sports, tennis superstar Novak Djokovic and cricket legend Virat Kohli, have sparked curiosity worldwide with an unexpected revelation. Unorthodox as it may sound, the Serbian ace and the Indian batting maestro have been maintaining a unique camaraderie over the years, not on the field, but through text messages.

The Serendipitous Interaction

Their interaction began rather fortuitously when Virat Kohli was navigating Djokovic’s Instagram profile and accidentally hit the message button. This led him to send a spontaneous greeting. The surprise, however, was yet to unfold. Upon opening the chat, Kohli discovered an existing message from Djokovic, which left him initially skeptical about its authenticity. After confirming that the account indeed belonged to the tennis powerhouse, the two athletes initiated a conversation that transcended their sporting arenas.

A Mutual Admiration Society

Over time, their bond has solidified, with both expressing admiration for each other’s illustrious careers. Kohli, in particular, has been vocal about his respect for Djokovic’s phenomenal achievements in tennis. Their communication often comprises congratulatory messages marking each other’s victories, a testament to the mutual respect that exists between the two.

From Tennis Court to Cricket Pitch?

Interestingly, Djokovic has expressed a desire to refine his cricket skills before his next visit to India, a revelation that has sent ripples of excitement through fans and sports enthusiasts alike. Despite this newfound interest in cricket, Djokovic’s focus remains unwavering on his impending challenge at the Australian Open 2024, where he boasts a formidable record of 10 title victories.