Nova Southeastern Dominates as DII Men’s Basketball Season Resumes

As the second half of the DII men’s basketball season gets underway, Nova Southeastern continues to dominate, maintaining an undefeated streak and holding firm its position as the No. 1 team in the latest Power 10 rankings. These rankings, compiled by InkblotSports, are a sophisticated blend of the eye test and selection committee metrics such as RPI and PI. The leaderboard is ever-changing, with almost every position recording movement except for the top spot, firmly held by the Sharks of Nova Southeastern.

Nova Southeastern’s Impressive Streak

With a remarkable 46-game winning streak and a strong showing in DII play, Nova Southeastern has etched its name in the annals of DII men’s basketball. The team’s strength lies in its depth, boasting nine players who average 7.9 points or more per game — a testament to their coordinated team play and balanced scoring strategy.

Chasing Sharks: The Other Undefeated Teams

Sharing the spotlight with Nova Southeastern are the only other undefeated teams in DII men’s basketball. MSU Moorhead and Minnesota State are locked in a tie for second place. Minnesota State, in particular, has been climbing the rankings, propelled by victories over nationally ranked teams.

Top Ten Powerhouses

Securing the fourth place, Saint Martin’s boasts an 8-1 record in DII play, coupled with top RPI and PI in the West Region. DBU, sitting in fifth place, leads the Lone Star Conference in scoring. West Texas A&M has surged into the sixth spot, courtesy of seven consecutive wins. North Georgia, now ranked seventh, has notched impressive road wins and hosts a player delivering a potentially player-of-the-year performance. Making its debut in the Power 10 at eighth place is Cal (PA), followed by Fort Lewis and Colorado Mesa rounding off the top ten, respectively.

Underrated Performances

While the spotlight often falls on the top ten, teams like Lake Superior State are making their presence felt, despite not receiving national attention. Their strong performance is indicative of a competitive and dynamic season in DII men’s basketball, signaling that any team has the potential to upset the status quo as the season progresses.