Nottingham Secures Victory Over Robbinsville, Coach Raba Hits 350th Career Win

In an electrifying clash in the Colonial Valley Conference Valley Division, the Nottingham team pulled off a stunning victory over Robbinsville, with a final score of 57-47. This fascinating match-up was a part of the Capital City Cancer Classic, an event marked by Robbinsville’s student body’s commendable efforts, raising $500 for cancer research and support.

Nottingham’s Comeback

The final quarter saw Nottingham’s resurgence, led by their Most Valuable Player, Dom Raymond, and Jordan Raba. Raymond added 20 points to the team’s score while Raba contributed 12 points. Their collective effort turned the tables in their favor, marking a thrilling climax to the game.

Robbinsville’s Efforts

Robbinsville, though defeated, was not without its stars. The team saw commendable performances from Tyler and Evan Bunnell, who scored 17 and 16 points respectively. Their efforts kept the game competitive and intense throughout.

Coach Raba’s Milestone

The game also witnessed Nottingham Coach Chris Raba reaching a significant coaching milestone. With this victory, he became the fifth CVC boys head coach to achieve 350 career wins. His illustrious career includes two Group 3 state titles, three Central Jersey, Group 3 sectional titles, and a Mercer County Tournament title. This victory further cements his legacy in the annals of CVC history. Despite the pressure of the game, Coach Raba stayed true to his philosophy, emphasizing the importance of stacking up wins in a tough CVC season, regardless of the aesthetics of the game.