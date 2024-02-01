Nottingham Forest Signs Matz Sels, Casting Doubt on Matt Turner's Future

United States men's national team goalkeeper, Matt Turner's future at Nottingham Forest hangs in the balance after a string of lackluster performances. Turner, who arrived from Arsenal for a sum of $9 million, was initially successful, notching up several clean sheets. However, his form gradually dwindled, culminating in a significant error against Liverpool. His predecessor, Steve Cooper, had already relegated him to the bench, and his successor, Nuno Espirito Santo, also ultimately lost faith in him. These events forced Forest to explore other goalkeeping options, including unsuccessful offers for Crystal Palace's Sam Johnstone and Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher.

Matz Sels Joins Nottingham Forest

Eventually, Forest secured the services of Strasbourg's Matz Sels for approximately $7 million. Sels, a 31-year-old Belgium international, previously played for Newcastle in the Championship but fell down the pecking order and was eventually sold to Strasbourg. Despite his difficulties at Newcastle, Sels has established himself in Ligue 1 as Strasbourg captain and has earned six caps for the Belgium national team. He is now set to compete for the starting goalkeeper spot at Forest.

Implications for Matt Turner's Future

The acquisition of Sels speaks volumes about Nuno's lack of confidence in Turner. While Turner's starting position is not yet officially forfeited, the significant investment in Sels suggests that Turner might have to look elsewhere for a starting role in the upcoming transfer window. His decline in form and subsequent benching have resulted in a challenging period for the player, who will be eager to regain his top form and secure his position, either at Forest or a new club.

Nottingham Forest's Goalkeeping Conundrum

With the arrival of Sels, Forest now boasts six first-team goalkeepers, including Ethan Horvath who is reportedly on his way to Cardiff City. The competition for the starting position is set to intensify, putting additional pressure on Matt Turner to perform. Despite the high stakes, the latest moves by the club clearly indicate their intent to strengthen their goalkeeping department in a bid to improve their overall performance.