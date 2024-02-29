Nottingham Forest, Fulham Eye Bologna's Lewis Ferguson Amid Juventus Interest

Nottingham Forest and Fulham are reportedly setting their sights on Bologna midfielder Lewis Ferguson, sparking a potential transfer tussle with Italian giants Juventus. The Scottish player's impressive performances in Serie A have not gone unnoticed, with interest now brewing from both the Premier League and Italy's top clubs for the summer transfer window. According to Tuttosport, as cited by ibianconero.com, the Premier League duo is keen on adding Ferguson to their squads, marking a significant interest in the player's future.

Advertisment

From Aberdeen to Italy: Ferguson's Rising Stock

Since his move from Aberdeen to Bologna in 2022, Lewis Ferguson has experienced a meteoric rise in his career. The midfielder's ability to adapt to Italian football and become a pivotal figure for Bologna has been noteworthy. His performances have not only caught the eye of Juventus, as reported by Get Italian Football News, but have also placed him on the radar of Fulham and Nottingham Forest as they look to bolster their midfield options in the upcoming transfer window. Initially signed for a modest fee of €4m, Bologna could now command a sum of up to €25m for Ferguson.

Premier League Interest Intensifies

Advertisment

The interest from Fulham and Nottingham Forest represents a significant step in Ferguson's career, with the Premier League known for its competitive nature and global exposure. This attention from England underscores the Scottish midfielder's growth and his potential fit in the English top flight. As these clubs prepare for the summer transfer window, Ferguson's situation at Bologna and his future prospects remain a hot topic, signaling a potential bidding war for his services.

Juventus Eyes Midfield Reinforcement

Despite the emerging interest from the Premier League, Juventus remains a formidable contender for Ferguson's signature. The Turin-based club, with a history of nurturing talent and competing at the highest levels, sees Ferguson as an ideal candidate to strengthen their midfield. Juventus' sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli's interest, as noted in a report by La Gazzetta dello Sport via TMW, highlights the club's strategy to invest in promising talent, making the summer transfer window critical for Ferguson's career trajectory.

As the transfer speculation continues, Lewis Ferguson finds himself at a career crossroads, with options in Italy and England. The coming months will be crucial in determining where his future lies, as Bologna braces for potential offers. Whether Ferguson opts for the allure of the Premier League or the prestige of Serie A with Juventus, his next move will undoubtedly be a significant step in his burgeoning career.