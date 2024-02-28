Nottingham Forest and Police Issue Warning to Ticketless Fans for FA Cup Clash with Manchester United

Ahead of the eagerly anticipated FA Cup fifth-round match, Nottingham Forest and Manchester United fans are buzzing with excitement. However, a stern warning has been issued by Nottinghamshire Police and Nottingham Forest to fans planning to attend without valid tickets: stay away from the City Ground. This enforcement action highlights the collaboration between law enforcement and the football club's ticket office, aiming to ensure the safety and security of the event.

Joint Ticket Checks to Ensure Safety

With the match drawing near, Nottinghamshire Police and Nottingham Forest's ticket office have announced a rigorous plan to conduct joint ticket checks. Chief Inspector Clive Collings and Eamon Collins from Nottingham Forest have made it clear that the safety of fans is their top priority. Attendees are reminded that only physical paper tickets will be accepted at the turnstiles, leaving no room for electronic or print-at-home tickets. This measure is set to mitigate any risks and ensure that only fans with legitimate tickets can enjoy the game.

Fans Without Valid Tickets Will Be Turned Away

The message from the authorities is unequivocal: without a valid ticket, fans will not only be denied entry but will also be asked to leave the vicinity of the stadium. This strict approach aims to prevent any disturbances and maintain a secure environment for all attendees. Fans are therefore urged to heed this warning and not attempt to access the City Ground without a valid, paper ticket in hand.

Implications for Fans and Future Matches

This joint initiative between Nottinghamshire Police and Nottingham Forest serves as a stark reminder of the importance of following official ticketing procedures. It underscores the commitment of both the club and law enforcement to uphold safety standards, potentially setting a precedent for how future matches are managed. Fans are encouraged to plan ahead and ensure they possess the necessary tickets to avoid disappointment and contribute to a safe match day experience for everyone.

As the match day approaches, fans with valid tickets can look forward to an exciting clash between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United, while those without are reminded of the futility of attempting to attend. The collaboration between the police and the football club in enforcing these measures highlights the ongoing efforts to ensure football matches remain enjoyable and safe events for all involved.