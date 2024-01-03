en English
Sports

Notre Dame Women’s Basketball: Injury Crisis Deepens with Emma Risch’s Absence

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:24 pm EST
Notre Dame Women's Basketball: Injury Crisis Deepens with Emma Risch's Absence

In a savage sting of ill fate, the Notre Dame women’s basketball team has been beleaguered by a relentless series of injuries this season. The latest blow comes with the announcement from Head Coach Niele Ivey – Freshman guard Emma Risch, suffering from a lingering hip injury since her arrival at Notre Dame, is set to undergo surgery that sidelines her for the rest of the season.

Impact of Risch’s Absence

Risch, who played in 7 games this season, averaged over 4 points per game. While her scoring might not leave a gaping void, her absence in the court will indeed be felt. The injury to Risch dwindles Coach Ivey’s rotation to a mere seven healthy players.

Coach Ivey’s Strategy Amidst the Injury Crisis

Coach Ivey revealed her meticulous strategy for managing the thinned-out team. She placed emphasis on shorter practices, ample recovery time, and the prudent use of analytics to ensure optimal recovery for the athletes. She lauded the team’s resilience and their ‘next person up’ mentality despite the diminishing numbers. The primary focus, as stated by Coach Ivey, is to maintain the health of the team and prepare the injured players for their return.

The Road Ahead

Notre Dame is gearing up to face Pitt on the road in their next match. With the rash of injuries, including the questionable status of Sonia Citron due to a knee sprain, the team’s mettle is sure to be tested. Yet, amidst the adversity, the Fighting Irish’s spirit remains unbroken, ready to take on the challenges that lie ahead.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

