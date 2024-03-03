Notre Dame Women's Basketball Clinches ACC Tournament Double-Bye, Eyes NCAA Seeding

Notre Dame's women's basketball team secured a critical victory over Louisville, earning a double-bye in the ACC Tournament and strengthening their case for a favorable NCAA Tournament seeding. The team's resilience and strategic adjustments highlight their potential for a deep postseason run.

Strategic Comeback

Trailing at halftime, Notre Dame switched to a zone defense, sparking an 18-1 run in the third quarter against Louisville. This tactical change stifled Louisville's offense, leading to a 74-58 victory for the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame's ability to adapt and overcome adversity was on full display, with the team rallying from a seven-point halftime deficit to secure the win.

Standout Performances and Team Dynamics

Hannah Hidalgo and Sonia Citron led the charge for Notre Dame, with Hidalgo scoring 26 points. Their performances were pivotal in securing the No. 4 seed and a double-bye in the ACC Tournament. This victory not only showcases individual talents but also underscores the team's cohesive dynamics and ability to perform under pressure.

Implications for NCAA Tournament Seeding

With a record of 23-6 and strong performances in recent games, Notre Dame is in contention for a top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament. This would afford them home games in the first and second rounds, a significant advantage. The team's success in the ACC Tournament will be crucial in solidifying their position and making a case for a favorable seeding in the NCAA Tournament.

Notre Dame's victory over Louisville is more than just a win; it's a statement of intent. The Fighting Irish have demonstrated resilience, strategic acumen, and a winning mentality that could serve them well in the postseason. As they prepare for their next challenge in the ACC Tournament, all eyes will be on Notre Dame to see how far this momentum can take them.