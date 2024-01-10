en English
Sports

Notre Dame Triumphs Over Georgia Tech in Overtime Thriller

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:32 am EST
Notre Dame Triumphs Over Georgia Tech in Overtime Thriller

In a nail-biting basketball showdown that spilled into overtime, Notre Dame clinched a victory over Georgia Tech. The final scoreline read 75-68, marking a pivotal moment in Notre Dame’s season. The game’s statistical breakdown offers a more granular view of the teams’ performances, highlighting the factors that determined the outcome of the match.

Notre Dame’s Winning Performance

Notre Dame’s performance was characterized by their shooting accuracy, with field goal percentages standing at 39.3% and an exceptional 90.5% from the free-throw line. From beyond the arc, they converted 8 of their 24 attempts, translating to a 33.3% success rate. Braeden Shrewsberry, a freshman, led the charge with a phenomenal shooting performance, sinking 5 out of 9 three-point attempts. Markus Burton and J.R. Konieczny also played pivotal roles, contributing significantly to the final score. Burton further bolstered the defense with key steals. The team’s dynamics exhibited a low turnover rate and a single blocked shot by Konieczny, indicative of their disciplined defensive strategy and focus on maintaining possession.

Georgia Tech’s Defensive Show

Georgia Tech, on the other hand, had a field shooting percentage of 37.5% and struggled at the free-throw line with a 42.9% conversion rate. Their performance from the three-point range was slightly inferior to Notre Dame’s, converting 11 out of 35 attempts, a 31.4% rate. Miles Kelly was the standout shooter for Georgia Tech, hitting 7 out of his 15 attempts from beyond the arc. Despite the loss, Georgia Tech demonstrated defensive prowess with a total of 10 steals spread among several players and two blocked shots. They also registered a lower number of turnovers, suggesting a tight game in terms of ball control.

Decisive Factors

Ultimately, Notre Dame’s shooting accuracy combined with their defensive efficiency enabled them to outlast Georgia Tech in this encounter. Freshman Braeden Shrewsberry’s career-high 25 points and the team’s impressive free-throw conversion rate played a decisive role in their victory. This win, Notre Dame’s first true road win since February 12, 2022, showcased their resilience and ability to overcome tough challenges, marking a significant moment in their season.

Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

