Football

Notre Dame Football: A Journey into Unfamiliar Territory

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:51 pm EST
Notre Dame Football: A Journey into Unfamiliar Territory

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team has been venturing into uncharted territory, facing opponents they’ve never battled before. Over the years, they’ve added new names to their roster of competitors, including Toledo, Oklahoma State, UNLV, and Central Michigan. This trend began in earnest following their victory over Iowa State in the 2019 Camping World Bowl.

Triumphs and Tribulations

The Irish’s encounters with these first-time rivals have been a mixed bag. They’ve celebrated victories but also endured hard-fought losses. The close shave against Toledo stands out, as does the disappointing defeat in the Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma State. The Irish also squared off against the FCS team Tennessee State, an unusual match-up given Notre Dame’s past reluctance to schedule FCS opponents.

Glimpses of the Future

Despite a record of 4-2 against these new adversaries over the past four years, the Irish remain undeterred. The future holds battles against the likes of Arkansas and the University of Connecticut, teams the Irish have yet to face. The desire to compete against SEC teams such as Auburn, Mississippi State, or Kentucky, and Big 12 heavyweights like Kansas State and Texas Tech, is palpable.

Embracing New Challenges

Notre Dame’s journey into unfamiliar territory doesn’t stop at the SEC and Big 12. The school’s administration and fans have shown interest in G5 programs with illustrious histories, such as Fresno State and Boise State. Even emerging teams like UTSA and Texas State are on their radar. This willingness to embrace new challenges is a testament to the Fighting Irish’s competitive spirit.

Football Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

