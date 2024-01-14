en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Concludes Season with Record-Breaking Performance

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:24 pm EST
Notre Dame Fighting Irish Concludes Season with Record-Breaking Performance

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have wrapped up their 2023 football season, finishing with a notable 10-3 record. This record has earned them the 14th spot in both the final Associated Press Poll and the Coaches Poll, reaffirming their consistent performance throughout the season.

A Record-Breaking Offensive Performance

The team’s offensive prowess was a key highlight of the season, setting new records and creating memorable moments. The Notre Dame offense set a modern program record, averaging 39.2 points per game, surpassing the previous record of 37.6 points set in 1968. In addition, they recorded the second-highest yards per play in modern history at 6.95, closely following the 2015 team’s record of 7.02 yards.

Throughout the season, the Notre Dame amassed a total of 5,619 offensive yards, making it the sixth-highest in the team’s modern history. The rushing offense averaged 185.7 yards per game, ranking fifth since 2010, and 5.28 yards per rush, the third-highest in the same period.

Excelling in the Passing Game

Notre Dame’s passing offense was another area of excellence, recording the third-best yards per pass attempt in program history at 9.1. The team also achieved a completion rate of 64.7%, the fourth-highest ever. The 31 passing touchdowns marked the fourth-highest in a single season, and the team averaged 14.1 yards per completion, the second-highest since 2010. However, their 246.5 passing yards per game only ranked 10th since 2010.

Engaging with the Irish Breakdown Community

As the season concludes, fans and followers are invited to engage with the Irish Breakdown community through various platforms. These include a message board, YouTube channel, podcast, Twitter, Facebook, and a daily newsletter. The engagement aims to keep the Irish spirit alive and foster a sense of unity and camaraderie among the fans.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
33 seconds ago
Boys' Prep Basketball: A Round-Up of Recent Matchups and Their Impact
The recent boys’ prep basketball fixtures have ended with a myriad of results. In a riveting show of talent and strategy, Academy Park seized victory over Girard College with a hard-earned score of 55-49. Archbishop Wood, in a nail-biting face-off, narrowly triumphed over Centennial-Corona, California, clinching a 73-71 win. Noteworthy Matchups Other games that stood
Boys' Prep Basketball: A Round-Up of Recent Matchups and Their Impact
Josh Giddey's Performance on the Rise with Oklahoma City Thunder
4 mins ago
Josh Giddey's Performance on the Rise with Oklahoma City Thunder
Winona Cotter Girls' Basketball Team Clinches Victory Over No. 5 Ranked Hayfield
4 mins ago
Winona Cotter Girls' Basketball Team Clinches Victory Over No. 5 Ranked Hayfield
Jim Miller's Milestone Victory at UFC Vegas 84: A Testament to Skill and Determination
37 seconds ago
Jim Miller's Milestone Victory at UFC Vegas 84: A Testament to Skill and Determination
Prairie View A&M Panthers Triumph Over Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils in Close Contest
41 seconds ago
Prairie View A&M Panthers Triumph Over Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils in Close Contest
Kevin Guskiewicz: From Concussion Expert to MSU President
3 mins ago
Kevin Guskiewicz: From Concussion Expert to MSU President
Latest Headlines
World News
Honoring a Legacy: PIDE Holds Memorial Reference for Late Diplomat Sartaj Aziz
20 seconds
Honoring a Legacy: PIDE Holds Memorial Reference for Late Diplomat Sartaj Aziz
Boys' Prep Basketball: A Round-Up of Recent Matchups and Their Impact
33 seconds
Boys' Prep Basketball: A Round-Up of Recent Matchups and Their Impact
Jim Miller's Milestone Victory at UFC Vegas 84: A Testament to Skill and Determination
37 seconds
Jim Miller's Milestone Victory at UFC Vegas 84: A Testament to Skill and Determination
Prairie View A&M Panthers Triumph Over Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils in Close Contest
41 seconds
Prairie View A&M Panthers Triumph Over Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils in Close Contest
Kevin Guskiewicz: From Concussion Expert to MSU President
3 mins
Kevin Guskiewicz: From Concussion Expert to MSU President
Representative Thomas Albert Discusses Legislative Session and Forecasts Possible Referendum
3 mins
Representative Thomas Albert Discusses Legislative Session and Forecasts Possible Referendum
Josh Giddey's Performance on the Rise with Oklahoma City Thunder
4 mins
Josh Giddey's Performance on the Rise with Oklahoma City Thunder
Winona Cotter Girls' Basketball Team Clinches Victory Over No. 5 Ranked Hayfield
4 mins
Winona Cotter Girls' Basketball Team Clinches Victory Over No. 5 Ranked Hayfield
Manhasset Triumphs at Alan Kuver Memorial Fencing Tournament
5 mins
Manhasset Triumphs at Alan Kuver Memorial Fencing Tournament
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app