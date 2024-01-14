Notre Dame Fighting Irish Concludes Season with Record-Breaking Performance

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have wrapped up their 2023 football season, finishing with a notable 10-3 record. This record has earned them the 14th spot in both the final Associated Press Poll and the Coaches Poll, reaffirming their consistent performance throughout the season.

A Record-Breaking Offensive Performance

The team’s offensive prowess was a key highlight of the season, setting new records and creating memorable moments. The Notre Dame offense set a modern program record, averaging 39.2 points per game, surpassing the previous record of 37.6 points set in 1968. In addition, they recorded the second-highest yards per play in modern history at 6.95, closely following the 2015 team’s record of 7.02 yards.

Throughout the season, the Notre Dame amassed a total of 5,619 offensive yards, making it the sixth-highest in the team’s modern history. The rushing offense averaged 185.7 yards per game, ranking fifth since 2010, and 5.28 yards per rush, the third-highest in the same period.

Excelling in the Passing Game

Notre Dame’s passing offense was another area of excellence, recording the third-best yards per pass attempt in program history at 9.1. The team also achieved a completion rate of 64.7%, the fourth-highest ever. The 31 passing touchdowns marked the fourth-highest in a single season, and the team averaged 14.1 yards per completion, the second-highest since 2010. However, their 246.5 passing yards per game only ranked 10th since 2010.

