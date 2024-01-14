Notre Dame Adjusts Women’s Basketball Game Ticketing Amid Severe Winter Weather

In response to the severe winter weather gripping South Bend, Indiana, Notre Dame has announced significant changes to ticketing policies for an impending women’s basketball game at Purcell Pavilion. The current weather conditions, characterized by snow showers, strong winds, and a stinging wind chill advisory warning of temperatures plummeting to 25 degrees below zero, have necessitated this unprecedented move.

Impact of Severe Winter Weather

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for South Bend, forecasting robust winds, reduced visibility, and a drastic drop in temperature. There’s a possibility of snow accumulation ranging from 1 to 3 inches, coupled with the potential for more snow showers on Sunday. Amidst these testing conditions, several households are grappling with power outages. Indiana Michigan Power has reported nearly 3,000 outages, while Midwest Energy reports over 1,200 outages in Southwest Michigan.

Notre Dame’s Adjusted Ticketing Policy

As a direct consequence of these extreme weather conditions, Notre Dame has adjusted the ticketing policy for the upcoming basketball game against Miami. In a move centered on safety and accommodation, ticket holders unable to attend due to the weather can exchange their tickets for any future regular-season home game. However, it’s important to note that no refunds will be offered. In a first-of-its-kind gesture, individuals without tickets will be granted free entry to the game. This decision marks a unique opportunity for those who have not yet seen the team play.

A Call for Safety Amidst Harsh Conditions

The announcement underscores the importance of safety during these harsh winter conditions. It urges everyone in the affected areas to prioritize their wellbeing, even as they navigate the challenges brought about by the brutal cold, snow, and powerful winds. While the adjusted ticketing policy aims to accommodate basketball fans during this extreme weather, it is also a stark reminder of the power and impact of the elements on our daily lives.