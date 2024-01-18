Norwich City's David Wagner Eager for FA Cup Clash and Reunion with Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp

In a remarkable turn of events, Norwich City has carved its path to a fourth-round match in the FA Cup against Liverpool, scheduled for January 28th at Anfield. This victory was sealed after a commendable 3-1 win over Bristol Rovers in a replay. The match, however, is not just a significant opportunity for Norwich City, but also carries a special personal reunion for Norwich's manager, David Wagner, with Liverpool's manager, Jurgen Klopp.

Friendship Beyond the Pitch

David Wagner and Jurgen Klopp share a bond that extends beyond their professional roles. The two managers are close friends, with Klopp even serving as the best man at Wagner's wedding. This upcoming game marks the first time the two have met since they last celebrated Klopp's birthday together. The reunion, while filled with anticipation, is also backed by a spirit of healthy rivalry and mutual respect.

A History of Encounters

The upcoming match is not the first time Wagner has led a team against Klopp's Liverpool. During his tenure at Huddersfield Town, the team faced Liverpool thrice, albeit without a victory. Norwich City, too, has had its brush with Liverpool in a past Premier League match where they initially took the lead but eventually conceded a 3-1 loss.

Rising to the Challenge

Despite acknowledging the strength of the Premier League giants, Wagner remains undeterred. He is determined to inspire his players to face the challenge fearlessly and aims to make Norwich City proud. As Norwich City gears up for the impending match, the manager's confidence and resolve echo through the team. While the game is set to be a professional battlefield, the camaraderie between Wagner and Klopp is expected to resume post the final whistle, a testament to their enduring friendship beyond the game.