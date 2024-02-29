Norwich City Calls on Fans' Support Amid Injury Crisis: Hernandez, Rowe, Nunez, Duffy Sidelined

Following a spate of injuries within Norwich City's squad, head coach David Wagner has made a heartfelt plea to the club's fans, urging them to rally behind the team. In a significant blow to the team's aspirations, Onel Hernandez, a key winger, has been sidelined for the remainder of the season with a broken foot, an injury sustained during training. This comes alongside the news that fellow winger Jonathan Rowe is out until at least April with a hamstring injury, further depleting the team's offensive options.

Injury Woes Deepen for Norwich

Adding to Norwich City's injury troubles, Marcelino Nunez is expected to miss the next week due to a hip problem, and Shane Duffy's return has been postponed until after the international break because of a calf issue. The series of injuries has significantly impacted the team's lineup, prompting Wagner to call for heightened support from fans. "We have to become even tighter," Wagner stated, emphasizing the crucial role of fan support in overcoming this challenging period.

Supporters as the 12th Man

With Norwich set to play at home in their upcoming match, Wagner expressed gratitude for the "unbelievable support" received in the last game and highlighted the importance of continued fan encouragement. "Now we really need everyone in the stands to be our 12th man," he said, underscoring the fans' role in boosting team morale and performance. The head coach also shared positive news about Grant Hanley's fitness, noting his availability for the upcoming game against the Black Cats, despite recent injury concerns.

Looking Forward Despite Setbacks

Despite the setback of Hernandez's injury and the uncertainty surrounding the fitness of key players like Nunez and Duffy, Wagner remains optimistic. He stressed the importance of the team and supporters sticking together to navigate through this challenging time. With a focus on bravery and unity, Norwich City aims to maintain a positive outlook and continue fighting for success in the Championship. The team's resilience and the unwavering support of their fans will be crucial in overcoming the current adversity and achieving their goals.