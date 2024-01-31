Norton Healthcare Offers Training Program for Kentucky Derby Festival Runners

With the striking of the New Year, the countdown for the GE Appliances Kentucky Derby Festival mini and Marathon has begun, with a mere 87 days left to prepare for the grand event. To aid in this preparation, Norton Healthcare has stepped up to offer a training program tailored for interested participants. This initiative, however, is not meant for complete beginners, but rather for individuals who can run 2-3 miles a few times a week.

Training Program Details

Designed meticulously by Stephanie Fish, the training program encompasses daily solo runs and group runs every Wednesday evening, regardless of the weather conditions. These group runs serve a dual purpose. They not only assist in physical preparedness for the upcoming race but also instill a sense of accountability and community among the participants.

A Community Effort

The runners congregate at 6 p.m. at the Norton Sports Health Performance and Wellness Center for these group sessions. This center serves as a hub for these dedicated individuals, providing an environment conducive to both physical exertion and social interaction.

Importance of Timely Training

Stephanie Fish, the architect of this comprehensive program, emphasizes the need for timely commencement of training for those who aspire to participate in the race. She underscores the importance of starting now to ensure optimal readiness for the marathon.

Furthermore, a sense of urgency is instilled for those who wish to register for the mini and full marathons. The registration fees for these events are set to increase on Monday, thus signaling the need to secure a spot at the current rate.