Northwest Fly Anglers to Launch Beginner's Fly-Tying Class

Northwest Fly Anglers, a family-oriented organization based in north Seattle, is poised to kickstart a beginner's fly-tying class on February 20th at the Haller Lake Community Club. The course, designed for a cozy group of 10 participants, promises personalized attention and immersive learning.

Course Details

The fly-tying course will span across six Tuesday evenings, culminating on March 26th. Each session, meticulously planned between 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM, aims to equip learners with the nuances of crafting efficient trout fly patterns for local lakes and streams. While the registration fee is set at $70, the organization will provide all essential materials, excluding the fly-tying vise, which participants are expected to bring.

Learning Objectives

The curriculum, led by expert instructors, targets foundational fly-tying skills such as thread control, thread tension, material manipulation, and selecting quality components. It also offers insights into effective fishing techniques using the crafted flies. Designed with a progressive approach, the course enables learners to grapple with increasingly intricate fly patterns as they advance through the program.

Missed a Class? No Worries

Understanding the unpredictability of schedules, the organizers assure that missing out on sessions won't hinder the learning process. Absentees will receive materials and instructions to catch up independently, ensuring a seamless learning experience for all. The Haller Lake Community Club, the venue for this enriching course, is located at 12579 Densmore Ave. N., Seattle. For additional information or queries, interested individuals can reach out to Nick Sherman via email.