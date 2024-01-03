Northumbria Police Issue Stern Warning Ahead of Tyne-Wear Derby

As the countdown begins for the FA Cup third round clash between Newcastle United and Sunderland, Northumbria Police have drawn a clear line in the sand. The Tyne-Wear derby, slated for Saturday at the Stadium of Light, is a much-anticipated match, marking the first meeting between the arch-rivals since 2016. In a stern advisory, the police have unequivocally stated: any disorder during the event will not be tolerated.

Increased Ticket Allocation and Travel Arrangements

In a move reflecting the high stakes of the match, Newcastle United fans have been granted an increased ticket allocation of 6,000. With such a large number of visiting supporters, special travel arrangements have been put in place. Newcastle supporters are required to use return bus services from St James’ Park, making for a well-coordinated and efficient transport system.

Lessons from Past Encounters

Previous encounters between these rival teams are marked by a history of disorder, with a significant incident recorded in 2013. However, in the years that followed, the police have adapted their approach to managing derby games. Their efforts have successfully fostered a more relaxed environment, reducing the likelihood of trouble.

Enhanced Security Measures

For the forthcoming match, Northumbria Police have announced a significant boost in their presence at the stadium and in both Sunderland and Newcastle city centers. Cordons will be put in place to separate the fan groups, a move designed to prevent any potential clashes. Additional measures include holding back Newcastle fans at the Stadium of Light after the game to allow the immediate vicinity to clear and mandating them to travel on designated coaches. Nexus, the Tyne and Wear Metro operator, has confirmed that there will be no special direct services for fans on the day of the match.

In a final note, Northumbria Police have warned that any individuals causing trouble will face severe consequences, including criminal prosecution and football banning orders. This stern warning serves as a reminder to all fans that the spirit of the game should be upheld, and any form of violence will not be tolerated.