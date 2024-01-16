Northern Virginia Skaters to Compete in U.S. Figure Skating Championships

The U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Columbus, Ohio, is set to become a thrilling spectacle as Northern Virginia's glittering talents make their way to the ice. Among them, the defending Senior Men's Champion, Ilia Malinin of Reston, and the promising junior ice dancer Matthew Sperry of Falls Church.

Chasing Gold: Ice Dance Competition

The event promises to present a mesmerizing display of top talent in ice dance. The defending U.S. and World Champions, Madison Chock and Evan Bates, are tipped as the favorites. However, Coach Keith Lichtman anticipates a fierce competition for the remaining World Championship spots among the ice dance teams.

The Battle for the Crown: Senior Women's Category

In the senior women's category, all eyes are on Isabeau Levito who is favored to defend her title. Yet, the fight for the World Championship spots is expected to be intense with competitors like Amber Glenn and Lindsay Thorngren vying for the honor.

Men's Event: A Showdown in the Offing

The men's event is expected to be a stage for Ilia Malinin to shine, with Jason Brown likely stepping up for silver. The contest for bronze, however, is wide open, adding an extra edge to the competition.

Pairs Competition: A Wide-Open Field

The pairs competition, however, lacks a clear favorite due to injuries and the absence of top competitors, thus making it a wide-open field.

Junior Ice Dance: A Nostalgic Rendition

Representing the junior ice dance category, Bland and Sperry are enthusiastic about their 1980s themed rhythm dance. They are focused on improving their artistry scores for the competition, adding a unique flavor to their performance.