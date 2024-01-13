Northern Premier League West: Witton Albion’s Winning Streak Halted, 1874 Northwich Continues to Struggle

In a riveting match at the U Lock It Stadium, Witton Albion’s winning streak was stymied by Bootle in a 2-2 draw. The game witnessed an early penalty goal by Connor Hughes from Witton Albion, however, defensive lapses paved the way for Bootle’s Ben Hodkinson to score a brace, once before the half-time whistle and once from a set-piece.

Equalizer Secures a Draw for Witton

The tide seemed to be turning in Bootle’s favor until Witton’s Ben Harrison stepped up, securing a draw with an impressive header. Despite the draw, Witton Albion holds its ground, staying put at the sixth position in the Northern Premier League West, neck and neck with Avro in the fifth spot.

1874 Northwich’s Struggle Continues

Meanwhile, 1874 Northwich is in the throes of a losing streak, their latest encounter resulting in a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Chasetown. This marks their sixth consecutive loss, keeping them grounded at the bottom of the league. The match saw Max Chimenes and Jack Marrow score for 1874, but Chasetown’s Jordan Evans and Luke Yates, aided by two goals from Jack Langston, guaranteed the victory for the home team.

Victoria’s Equalizer and Barnton’s Victory

In another part of Staffordshire, Northwich Victoria managed to salvage a 1-1 draw against AFC Wulfrunians, thanks to a goal from Callum Parker. This draw nudged Victoria up to the 13th spot in the Midland League Premier Division. In a separate event, Barnton enjoyed a 2-0 victory against Stockport Georgians, courtesy of goals from Sam Smith and Amir Hajri. This victory allowed Barnton to climb to the sixth position, just two points short of the playoff spots with games to spare.

As the teams regroup and strategize for the upcoming matches, the Northern Premier League West continues to serve up a compelling narrative of struggle, ambition, and the indomitable human will to win.