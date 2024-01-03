Northern Mariana Islands Gears Up for 2024 Micronesian Games

The Northern Mariana Islands Basketball Federation is set to propel its senior national teams towards the 2024 Micronesian Games, a regional sporting event scheduled from June 15 to 24 in the Marshall Islands. In an ambitious move, the federation has lined up a comprehensive series of events designed to prime its athletes for peak performance.

Pre-Tryouts Meeting and Player Selection

A crucial pre-tryout meeting is scheduled this Saturday at the Ada gym conference room. Organized into two divisions, the women’s meeting will commence at 9 a.m., followed by the men’s meeting an hour later. This exchange will provide insights into the upcoming tryouts, player eligibility, and the prerequisites required of potential team members. The spotlight then turns to the tryouts, set to take place from January 9 to 13, where the mission is to identify and select the top 20 or 15 players for both the men’s and women’s national teams.

Pre-Season Training and Team Finalization

Following this, a rigorous pre-season training phase will ensue from January 16 to March 31. The focus of this phase will be on fostering team plays, conditioning the athletes, and honing their basketball skills. The culmination of this period will be the unveiling of the final team roster, comprising of either 12 or 15 players, announced on March 2.

On-Season Training and Competitive Play

Preparations continue with the teams participating in the University of Guam Friendship Tournament from April 4 to 7. This will segue into an intense three-month on-season training stretch from April 8 until June 14. Parallel to this, the Michelob Ultra Cup basketball league will kick off on April 15, presenting an avenue for additional competitive play. The Northern Mariana Islands teams thus stand to benefit from a comprehensive five-month preparation period leading up to the Micronesian Games.