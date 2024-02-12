Northern Ireland Women's Football Squad Gears Up for Nations League Play-off

The Northern Ireland women's football squad has been unveiled, marking an exciting new chapter in their journey towards securing their League B status in the Nations League. Manager Tanya Oxtoby expressed her delight at the return of key players Lauren Perry, Rachel Dugdale, and Kelsie Burrows, who will bring their experience and skill to the team.
A Triumphant Return
The spotlight is on Lauren Perry, Rachel Dugdale, and Kelsie Burrows, who are making a much-anticipated comeback to the senior squad. After battling lengthy injuries, their return signals a renewed spirit and determination within the team. Their presence, combined with the talent of other squad members, promises a thrilling performance in the upcoming matches.
A Blend of Experience and Youth
The 23-player squad, selected by Head Coach Tanya Oxtoby, is a mix of experienced players and young talents from various clubs, including Wolverhampton Wanderers Women, Crusaders Strikers, Montrose Women, Birmingham City Women, Durham Women, Charlton Athletic Women, Southampton Women, Glentoran Women, Cliftonville Ladies, Reading Women, Lewes Women, Hearts Women, Rangers Women, Aston Villa Women, Blackburn Rovers Women, and Linfield Women. Among the noteworthy players are Maddy Harvey-Clifford and Shannon Turner, who are new additions to the squad.
Pushing for Development and High-Performance
Manager Tanya Oxtoby has emphasized the importance of fostering a high-performing environment for the players. As they prepare for the first leg in Podgorica, the team will train at Leicester City's Belvoir Drive base. With a focus on player development and competition within the squad, Oxtoby aims to create a strong foundation for future success.
As the Northern Ireland women's football team gears up for their crucial Nations League play-off matches against Montenegro, the return of players like Lauren Perry, Rachel Dugdale, and Kelsie Burrows brings a wave of optimism. The squad's blend of experience and youth, guided by the dedication of Manager Tanya Oxtoby, promises a captivating contest on the field. The stage is set for an enthralling display of skill, resilience, and the enduring spirit of football.