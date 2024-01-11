en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Northern Iowa Triumphs over Illinois-Chicago in a Thrilling Basketball Showdown

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:53 am EST
Northern Iowa Triumphs over Illinois-Chicago in a Thrilling Basketball Showdown

In a thrilling face-off on the basketball court, the University of Illinois-Chicago (UIC) and Northern Iowa brought their competitive spirits to the forefront, resulting in a victory for Northern Iowa with a final score of 67-59. The clash was marked by nail-biting moments, as Northern Iowa maintained a narrow lead of three points at halftime, standing at 35-32.

Performance Highlights

Both teams entered the game with an overall record of 8-8, setting the stage for a critical match. For UIC, Steven Clay emerged as the top scorer, contributing 13 points to the team’s total. His skill was evident as he successfully netted three out of five attempted three-pointers. Another noteworthy performance was by Skobalj, who added 6 points to UIC’s tally. On the opposite side, Northern Iowa’s Pock matched Clay’s 13 points, demonstrating his precision by making all three attempts from the three-point range. Teammates Born and Duax also played pivotal roles, each contributing 12 points to Northern Iowa’s win.

Game Statistics

The game statistics revealed a close match, with UIC making 8 out of 26 attempts from beyond the arc, while Northern Iowa showed superior efficiency, hitting 6 out of 14 three-point shots. On the rebound front, UIC had a slight edge, managing 28 rebounds, led by Okani with 6. Northern Iowa gathered a total of 22 rebounds, with Campbell also securing 6. Okani of UIC showcased his playmaking skills by leading the team in assists with a total of 4.

Fouls and Attendance

The game was intense, with Illinois-Chicago committing 15 total fouls, while Northern Iowa maintained better control with only 7. The match drew an audience of 2,922 in a 6,650-capacity arena, reflecting the anticipation and excitement surrounding this event. Despite UIC’s loss, they demonstrated their prowess on the court, shooting 46.2% from the floor and holding a rebounding edge. However, their inability to quell Northern Iowa’s late surge proved decisive, leaving them with a challenging path ahead in improving their position in the conference standings.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
2 mins ago
Victor Osimhen Open to Chelsea Move, Tottenham Hotspur Eyes New Signings
In a significant development for Chelsea FC, Victor Osimhen, a highly-regarded football striker, is reportedly open to joining the club. The Blues, in their quest to bolster their attack, have also shown interest in forward Ivan Toney. Additionally, the club has Antonio Silva, the Benfica defender, in its potential signing list to fortify their defence.
Victor Osimhen Open to Chelsea Move, Tottenham Hotspur Eyes New Signings
Extra Day Added to Australian Open 2024: Aims to Curtail Late-Night Matches
6 mins ago
Extra Day Added to Australian Open 2024: Aims to Curtail Late-Night Matches
Coventry City vs Leicester City: General Admission Tickets Sold Out, Limited Premium Options Remain
10 mins ago
Coventry City vs Leicester City: General Admission Tickets Sold Out, Limited Premium Options Remain
Bahrain International Circuit to Host Popular Orange Media Open Track Event
3 mins ago
Bahrain International Circuit to Host Popular Orange Media Open Track Event
Drone Soccer: A Game-Changing Debut at CES 2024
4 mins ago
Drone Soccer: A Game-Changing Debut at CES 2024
Fremantle Dockers Coach Backs Darcy and Fyfe Ahead of New Season
5 mins ago
Fremantle Dockers Coach Backs Darcy and Fyfe Ahead of New Season
Latest Headlines
World News
Victor Osimhen Open to Chelsea Move, Tottenham Hotspur Eyes New Signings
2 mins
Victor Osimhen Open to Chelsea Move, Tottenham Hotspur Eyes New Signings
Bahrain International Circuit to Host Popular Orange Media Open Track Event
3 mins
Bahrain International Circuit to Host Popular Orange Media Open Track Event
Karnataka Government Cracks Down on Illegal Prenatal Gender Determination
3 mins
Karnataka Government Cracks Down on Illegal Prenatal Gender Determination
Drone Soccer: A Game-Changing Debut at CES 2024
4 mins
Drone Soccer: A Game-Changing Debut at CES 2024
Nationals MP Criticizes Murray-Darling Basin Plan, Links It to Victorian Floods
4 mins
Nationals MP Criticizes Murray-Darling Basin Plan, Links It to Victorian Floods
Fremantle Dockers Coach Backs Darcy and Fyfe Ahead of New Season
5 mins
Fremantle Dockers Coach Backs Darcy and Fyfe Ahead of New Season
A Kaleidoscope of Developments: Traversing the Philippine Sectoral Landscape
6 mins
A Kaleidoscope of Developments: Traversing the Philippine Sectoral Landscape
Extra Day Added to Australian Open 2024: Aims to Curtail Late-Night Matches
6 mins
Extra Day Added to Australian Open 2024: Aims to Curtail Late-Night Matches
Colin Gray's Renewed Life: The Transformative Journey of Heart Transplant
8 mins
Colin Gray's Renewed Life: The Transformative Journey of Heart Transplant
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
2 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
2 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
3 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
3 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
4 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
6 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
8 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
10 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
11 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app