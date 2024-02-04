Northern Highlands Triumphs Over Tenafly in Bergen County Jamboree Quarterfinals

The echoes of the spectators' thunderous applause still linger in the Bergen County Jamboree quarterfinals arena as Northern Highlands claimed a decisive victory over Tenafly. The Highlanders, seeded fifth in the tournament, triumphed with an impressive scoreline of 75-49, led by the brilliant performance of Lucas Dipasupil.

Lucas Dipasupil: The Game Changer

Lucas Dipasupil emerged as the star of the match. His significant contribution of a game-high 22 points and seven assists were instrumental in steering Northern Highlands towards victory. Dipasupil's agility and precision on the court were unquestionably the standout features of the match. His consistent scoring and playmaking abilities kept Northern Highlands in the driving seat throughout the game.

Third Quarter: The Turning Point

The third quarter of the game witnessed an exceptional performance from Northern Highlands, in particular Fred Kanning who scored 14 points. Ten of those points were earned during this crucial period, leading the team on a powerful 24-14 run. This quarter became the turning point of the game, allowing Northern Highlands to pull ahead and solidify their lead against Tenafly.

Towards the Semifinals

This victory marks Northern Highlands' ninth win in their last ten games and propels them into the semifinals for the first time since 2004. The team now faces the daunting challenge of competing against top-seeded Don Bosco Prep. The much-anticipated semifinal match is scheduled for 3 p.m. next Saturday.

On the other side, Tenafly, which holds an 11-7 record, saw Jake Yanofsky and Nick Lewin leading their scoring with 13 and 12 points respectively. Despite the defeat, their performance was commendable and they will be looking to bounce back in their upcoming matches.

For those who want to stay updated on all the high school sports action, the N.J. High School Sports newsletter is available and is delivered five days a week to subscribers who sign up for updates on boys and girls sports.