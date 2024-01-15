NorthEast United vs Shillong Lajong: A Crucial Clash in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024

On this crisp January afternoon, the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar is set to witness a fierce Group B clash in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024. NorthEast United and Shillong Lajong, two titans of Indian football, will battle it out on the Pitch 1, each seeking a crucial win to bolster their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages. The blow of the whistle is slated for 2 PM IST.

Previous Encounters and Future Expectations

Both teams enter the match on the backfoot, having faced defeat in their respective opening games. NorthEast United, despite seizing an early lead, fell short against Jamshedpur FC, while Shillong Lajong was subdued by Kerala Blasters after conceding early goals. However, Shillong Lajong showed promise when Renan Paulinho converted a penalty, hinting at a potential comeback. This match-up promises an intriguing encounter as both teams are expected to go all out for the coveted win.

Broadcast Details and Predicted Line-ups

For those unable to make it to the Kalinga Stadium, the match will be aired on the Sports 18 Network in India and streamed live on the JioCinema App and website. As for the players that will be gracing the pitch, the predicted line-ups hint at a fierce contest. NorthEast United is expected to field the likes of Mirshad Michu, Dinesh Singh, and Nestor Albiach, while Shillong Lajong’s squad will likely feature Neithovilie Chalieu, Allen Lyngdoh, and Renan Paulinho.

Remembering the Last North East Derby

In the last significant encounter between these two teams, NorthEast United FC showcased a dominant performance, securing a 4-0 victory against Shillong Lajong in the North East derby of the Durand Cup. This result, however, is likely to fuel Shillong Lajong’s desire for a favorable outcome in today’s game.

As the clock ticks down to kickoff, anticipation surges. The Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match between NorthEast United and Shillong Lajong promises to be a thrilling encounter, one where both teams will leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of victory. We await the clash of titans on the pitch where past records are forgotten, and the present moment holds the power to shape future narratives.