NorthEast United FC Secures Head Coach Juan Pedro Benali for the Upcoming Season

In a significant move signaling commitment to progress, NorthEast United FC has secured the tenure of head coach Juan Pedro Benali until the end of the upcoming season. The club, currently making waves in the 2023-24 Indian Super League, has also provided an option to extend this contract by an additional year.

Benali’s Impact

Under Benali’s leadership, NorthEast United FC has shown a marked improvement in their performance. Their current standing at sixth place in the league, with a doubled point total from the previous season, is a testament to the coach’s influence. Benali’s tenure also saw the team reach the semi-final of the Durand Cup 2023, further cementing his value to the club.

Seal of Approval

Club owner John Abraham has openly acknowledged Benali’s caliber and vision, attributing the team’s growth to his passion for football and his ability to nurture young talent. The decision to extend Benali’s contract also received the backing of CEO Mandar Tamhane, who emphasized the importance of continuity for the team’s growth and development.

A Vision for the Future

Expressing his commitment to the team, Benali highlighted his intent to build a lasting legacy and develop a competitive squad for NorthEast United FC. This contract extension reflects the club’s commitment to their fans and their aspiration to become a formidable force in Indian football.