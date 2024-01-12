NorthEast United FC Acquires Moroccan U-23 International Hamza Regragui

A significant development in the football world comes as NorthEast United FC acquires Moroccan U-23 international Hamza Regragui. The club has signed the 26-year-old on a one and a half year deal from Wydad Athletic Club (AC) for an undisclosed transfer fee.

A Rich Career

Regragui brings a wealth of experience to the team. His football journey started with Spain’s Málaga CF U-19 before he moved on to play for RS Berkane. His stellar performance at RS Berkane led to 163 appearances and the team’s acquisition of six trophies, including the CAF Super Cup, CAF Confederations Cup, and the Moroccan Cup. In July 2023, he joined Wydad AC, the runner-up in the 2022-23 CAF Champions League, further enriching his impressive track record.

Reunion with Coach Benali

This new chapter in Regragui’s career is marked by a reunion with NorthEast United FC’s head coach Juan Pedro Benali. Regragui and Benali have previously worked together during Regragui’s early professional years. The Moroccan athlete’s decision to join NorthEast United FC was influenced heavily by the club’s vision and the allure of the Indian Super League.

A Boost for NorthEast United FC

NorthEast United FC’s CEO Mandar Tamhane and coach Benali have lauded Regragui’s dynamic presence and versatility. His addition to the squad is expected to provide tactical benefits and depth to the team. Regragui is set to join NorthEast United FC in Bhubaneshwar, where the team is participating in the Kalinga Super Cup.