en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

NorthEast United FC Acquires Moroccan U-23 International Hamza Regragui

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:04 am EST
NorthEast United FC Acquires Moroccan U-23 International Hamza Regragui

A significant development in the football world comes as NorthEast United FC acquires Moroccan U-23 international Hamza Regragui. The club has signed the 26-year-old on a one and a half year deal from Wydad Athletic Club (AC) for an undisclosed transfer fee.

A Rich Career

Regragui brings a wealth of experience to the team. His football journey started with Spain’s Málaga CF U-19 before he moved on to play for RS Berkane. His stellar performance at RS Berkane led to 163 appearances and the team’s acquisition of six trophies, including the CAF Super Cup, CAF Confederations Cup, and the Moroccan Cup. In July 2023, he joined Wydad AC, the runner-up in the 2022-23 CAF Champions League, further enriching his impressive track record.

Reunion with Coach Benali

This new chapter in Regragui’s career is marked by a reunion with NorthEast United FC’s head coach Juan Pedro Benali. Regragui and Benali have previously worked together during Regragui’s early professional years. The Moroccan athlete’s decision to join NorthEast United FC was influenced heavily by the club’s vision and the allure of the Indian Super League.

A Boost for NorthEast United FC

NorthEast United FC’s CEO Mandar Tamhane and coach Benali have lauded Regragui’s dynamic presence and versatility. His addition to the squad is expected to provide tactical benefits and depth to the team. Regragui is set to join NorthEast United FC in Bhubaneshwar, where the team is participating in the Kalinga Super Cup.

0
Football Morocco Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Football

See more
12 mins ago
Cardiff City's Erol Bulut Eyes Fenerbahce's Umut Nayir for Potential Transfer
The footballing world is abuzz with the latest transfer news. Erol Bulut, the former manager of Fenerbahce and current helm at Cardiff City, has made public his keen interest in signing Umut Nayir, the striker currently playing for Fenerbahce. This potential switch promises to reconfigure the offensive dynamics of both teams, sparking intrigue and anticipation
Cardiff City's Erol Bulut Eyes Fenerbahce's Umut Nayir for Potential Transfer
Major League Baseball Teams Announce Personnel Decisions and Contract Agreements
30 mins ago
Major League Baseball Teams Announce Personnel Decisions and Contract Agreements
Alabama’s Nick Saban Announces Retirement: An End of an Era
30 mins ago
Alabama’s Nick Saban Announces Retirement: An End of an Era
John Souttar Aims for Euro Championships Through Strong Rangers Performance
17 mins ago
John Souttar Aims for Euro Championships Through Strong Rangers Performance
Buccaneers' Devin White Confident in Countering Eagles' Brotherly Shove
25 mins ago
Buccaneers' Devin White Confident in Countering Eagles' Brotherly Shove
Arkadiusz Milik's Hat-Trick Seals Victory for Juventus in Coppa Italia Quarterfinal
30 mins ago
Arkadiusz Milik's Hat-Trick Seals Victory for Juventus in Coppa Italia Quarterfinal
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Army Launches Wrestling Championship to Foster Harmony in Jammu and Kashmir
17 seconds
Indian Army Launches Wrestling Championship to Foster Harmony in Jammu and Kashmir
Isaac Seumalo: The Silent Force Behind Pittsburgh Steelers' Offensive Line
46 seconds
Isaac Seumalo: The Silent Force Behind Pittsburgh Steelers' Offensive Line
Irish TV Breaks New Ground with Vegan Cookery Show 'Planda go Plata'
48 seconds
Irish TV Breaks New Ground with Vegan Cookery Show 'Planda go Plata'
Elisavet Spano Announces Pregnancy: A Journey From Egg Freezing to Motherhood
57 seconds
Elisavet Spano Announces Pregnancy: A Journey From Egg Freezing to Motherhood
Leeds United Midfielder Jack Jenkins Returns Home After Loan Spell at Scunthorpe United
1 min
Leeds United Midfielder Jack Jenkins Returns Home After Loan Spell at Scunthorpe United
Oman Condemns US-UK Military Actions in Yemen and Israeli Offensive in Gaza
1 min
Oman Condemns US-UK Military Actions in Yemen and Israeli Offensive in Gaza
Legal Challenges and Feasibility Concerns Over Potential EuroLeague Trade Mechanism
2 mins
Legal Challenges and Feasibility Concerns Over Potential EuroLeague Trade Mechanism
Cabo Verde Triumphs over Malaria, Earns WHO Certification
2 mins
Cabo Verde Triumphs over Malaria, Earns WHO Certification
San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher to Resign Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations
2 mins
San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher to Resign Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
21 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app