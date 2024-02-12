Northeast Ohio High School Bowlers Gear Up for District Tournaments

The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) Division II sectionals in Warren have unveiled a roster of exceptional athletes ready to take on the District competitions. With the state tournaments looming in March, these young bowlers from Northeast Ohio are gearing up for a chance at the championship title.

Advertisment

Girls Teams Advancing to Districts

Katrina Erich-Lukans of Wickliffe High School and Amber Gall from North Olmsted High School are among the top individual performers who will be moving forward to the District level. Joining them are Jillian Justinger from Fairport Harding, Whitney Kirschner of Wellington, and Brooklyn Krager representing Green High School. The girls' teams from Kenston and Ravenna will also proceed, bringing their collective talents to the District stage.

Boys Teams and Individual Competitors

Advertisment

On the boys' side, Adam Cowper of Brooklyn High School, Jacek Gomez from Avon Lake, and Jaymes Kleinsmith representing Cuyahoga Heights have all earned their spots in the District tournaments. Daniel Mcie of Garrettsville Garfield, Jacob Stefansic from Ravenna, Trevor Stretch of Kenston, and Hayden Voth representing St. Ignatius will also be competing. The boys' teams from Nordonia and Green have secured their places in the upcoming competitions.

Upcoming District Tournaments

The District competitions for these girls and boys bowlers from Northeast Ohio will take place later this month. With the state tournaments scheduled for March, the pressure is on to perfect their games and strive for victory. As they progress through the postseason, these young athletes will not only be representing their schools but also demonstrating the immense talent that Northeast Ohio has to offer in the world of high school bowling.

In the final stretch of the OHSAA bowling season, the dedication, skill, and sportsmanship displayed by these top performers serve as an inspiration to fellow students and athletes alike. As they continue to chase their dreams of becoming state champions, the bowling community eagerly awaits their performances at the District and, hopefully, State tournaments.

Today's date: 2024-02-12