Northampton Saints Foundation Hosts Annual Fundraiser to Support Life-Changing Programs

Foundation Day: Northampton Saints' Charitable Arm Rallies for Essential Funds

On Good Friday, Northampton Saints Foundation, the charitable arm of Northampton Saints, will host its fourth annual Foundation Day to raise vital funds for its social inclusion and education programs. With a lofty goal of over £500,000 to continue its life-changing work, the Foundation has already made a significant impact on over 6,000 individuals across Northampton, Corby, Milton Keynes, and Ipswich.

A Day of Unity and Support

Foundation Day, which enjoys the support of the entire Northampton Saints squad and fans, has become a significant fundraising event for the Foundation. Keepmoat, a leading UK house builder, is lending its support to this year's event, which will feature a variety of fundraising activities run by Foundation students and Saints players signing items for donations.

An exciting half-time activation, a special raffle, and an auction featuring one-of-a-kind items and exclusive experiences donated and signed by Saints players are also on the day's agenda. The Foundation's work is more critical than ever, as demand for its programs rises due to the increasing number of children and young people suffering from mental health disorders.

Rugby's Values as a Catalyst for Change

The Northampton Saints Foundation is dedicated to inspiring, supporting, and educating people through rugby's values. Its programs focus on social inclusion, education, and mental health and well-being. Over the past academic year, the Foundation's initiatives have actively engaged over 6,000 individuals, helping to support their physical, mental health, and well-being.

"We are incredibly proud of the work we do, but we know that there is still so much more to be done," said Catherine Deans, Managing Director of the Northampton Saints Foundation. "By purchasing tickets and joining in the fun on Foundation Day, everyone can play their part in supporting our programs and helping us to reach even more people in need."

Every Contribution Counts

Tickets for Foundation Day can be purchased on the Northampton Saints ticketing website. As an added incentive, every individual who makes a donation to the Foundation when purchasing their ticket will be entered into a draw to win a Christmas party table for 10 at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Garden, generously donated by Levy UK + Ireland.

With the challenges young people face today, the Foundation's work is more crucial than ever. By coming together on Foundation Day, the rugby community can help ensure that the Northampton Saints Foundation continues to make a difference in the lives of countless individuals.

In the words of Catherine Deans, "Together, we can harness the power of rugby to create lasting, positive change in our communities."

As the sun sets on Foundation Day, the Northampton Saints Foundation will take another significant step towards its fundraising goal. With the support of the Saints squad, fans, Keepmoat, and the generous donations of those in attendance, the Foundation will continue its mission to inspire, support, and educate individuals through the values of rugby.

The Foundation's work is a testament to the power of community and the enduring spirit of rugby. By coming together on Foundation Day, the rugby community can help ensure that the Northampton Saints Foundation continues to make a difference in the lives of countless individuals, providing them with the tools and support they need to overcome adversity and thrive.

In the face of rising mental health challenges, the Foundation's programs offer a beacon of hope and a reminder of the power of unity, resilience, and the values that rugby instills in us all.