North Yarmouth Academy Maintains Unbeaten Streak with Narrow Victory Over Waynflete

In an exhilarating display of competitive sportsmanship, North Yarmouth Academy (NYA) clinched their ninth successive win by outplaying Waynflete with a close 45-42 victory. The basketball match, held at Waynflete’s gymnasium, was a face-off between two unbeaten titans, and every moment of the game was electrifying.

Early Lead and Persistent Triumph

Despite Waynflete taking an early lead in the game, NYA bounced back, closing the first quarter with a determined run. The girls in green continued to maintain a lead throughout, notably holding a 33-26 score as they entered the final quarter.

Standout Performances

Graca Bila, a key player for NYA, led her team with a commendable 15 points. Lucy Hart, representing Waynflete, also put up a stellar performance. Both players demonstrated exceptional skill and tenacity throughout the game, making them worth watching.

Waynflete’s Last-Minute Rally

Waynflete’s late-game rally was a thrilling spectacle that kept spectators on the edge of their seats. Hart’s three-pointer narrowed the gap, bringing the Flyers within three points of their opponents. However, a decisive last-second shot by Lauren McNutt Girouard, unfortunately, missed the mark, sealing NYA’s victorious run.

The match was more than just a game; it was a learning experience for both teams. NYA’s coach, Tom Robinson, recognized Waynflete’s potential and praised their athleticism. The encounter also carried a layer of rivalry as players from both teams have previously been involved in playoff games in sports like lacrosse and soccer. This added an intriguing depth to their basketball face-off, making it all the more gripping.