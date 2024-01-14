North Team Dazzles as Mohan and Jangoo Score Centuries in TTCB North-South Cricket Classic

Day two of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) North-South Cricket Classic witnessed a riveting performance as the North team’s batsmen, Vikash Mohan and Amir Jangoo, both scored centuries. Their show of talent and tenacity set a strong position against the South team’s bowlers, closing the day at a promising 269 for three and trailing by a mere five runs behind the South team’s total of 274.

Early Dismissals and a Blossoming Partnership

The innings began with Camillo Carimbocas and Vikash Mohan as openers. However, the game saw an early dismissal as Carimbocas was sent back to the pavilion after scoring 16 runs. Isaiah Rajah joined Mohan at the crease but was caught out after contributing 12 runs to the total. The dismissal of Rajah marked the inception of a significant partnership between Mohan and Jangoo that changed the course of the game.

A Game-Changing Partnership

The dismissal of Rajah brought together Mohan and Jangoo, whose partnership yielded a remarkable 180 runs. Mohan’s innings ended at a commendable 115 runs, while Jangoo remained unbeaten at 106 runs. Jangoo’s innings was not without drama, as he narrowly escaped dismissal due to a missed catch when he was on the brink of his century, at 99 runs.

Staking a Claim for National Selection

The striking performances by Mohan and Jangoo are likely to draw the attention of the national selectors. Their formidable display of skill and temperament has amplified their claim for selection in the upcoming cricket season. The match is set to continue with Jangoo and Tion Webster, another Red Force player, resuming their innings with an aim to extend the North team’s advantage further.