North Oldham Basketball: Rising Above the Loss of Key Players

In the heart of the basketball season, North Oldham High School’s team is proving that talent runs deep, as they continue to excel, even after losing a significant portion of their scoring prowess to the departure of a talented senior class in 2022. Head Coach David Levitch, has been instrumental in leading the Mustangs to a robust start this season, with the team currently boasting an impressive 12-2 record.

Carrying Forward the Momentum

Maintaining their momentum from their historic Eight Region championship last year, the current senior-led team is not resting on its laurels. With an average score of 75 points per game, they rank among the top 15 in the state – a feat that has pleasantly surprised Levitch, considering the team had lost three of its top five scorers from the previous year.

Adapting to a New Playstyle

Despite the significant loss, the Mustangs have judiciously adapted their playstyle. Embracing a five-guard lineup, they have proven to be effective offensively – a strategy that has been key in their ongoing success. Senior guard Grant Neal pointed out the team’s rigorous work over the summer, including strength and conditioning, as a significant factor in their robust performance.

Looking Ahead

Though they suffered losses to Male and the top-ranked Great Crossing by slim margins of only three points, the team remains optimistic about their prospects. With several region and district games on the horizon, Coach Levitch is acutely aware of the challenges of the Eight Region tournament. He emphasizes the need for continual improvement to keep their high level of play, ensuring North Oldham’s basketball program continues to make waves in the state.