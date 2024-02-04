North DeSoto Triumphs at Division II State Wrestling Tournament

In a thrilling testament to grit and strategy, North DeSoto clinched their first-ever victory at the Division II State Wrestling Tournament held at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City. With a lead of 326 points, they ended the long-standing reign of Teurlings Catholic, who bagged the runner-up position with 297 points. The latter team, boasting a history of 11 state championships in the past 14 years, put up an impressive fight despite the uphill battle.

Leaders of the Pack

Teurlings Catholic secured six individual state championships, with stellar performances by Alex Rozas, Brennan Boyer, Braeden Simoneaux, Carter Macha, Pike Landry, and Kendra James. Their strength and determination were evident, yet the ultimate decider proved to be the wrestleback points, wherein North DeSoto had a higher number of wrestlers actively participating. This significant factor tilted the balance in favour of North DeSoto.

Victorious Griffins

North DeSoto's triumphant ascension to the top was marked by four individual state champions, namely Dalton Compton, Hayden Bell, Chase Smart, and Caiden Burns. Compton's performance stood out as he successfully defended his state champion title. The Griffins' victory was a testament to the team's growth, maturity, and the collective effort of 11 wrestlers who made it to the semifinals.

Looking Ahead

Teurlings Catholic's coach, Kent Masson, remains optimistic. With only five seniors on the team, he sees potential for a stronger performance in the upcoming year. A shift in the tournament's results, this event has set the stage for an exciting future. Meanwhile, in Division II, St. Thomas More saw three of their wrestlers reach the finals. Division I saw Comeaux's Royal Lazard and Southside's Kael Reaux make it to the finals, along with Cooper Berzas of St. Edmund in Division III. Despite the fierce competition, no local wrestlers won state titles in Divisions I and III.