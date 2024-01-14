North Dakota High School Sports: Wrestling Wins, Basketball Rankings, and Swimming Victories

High school sports in North Dakota are in full swing, with teams across various classes and conferences battling it out on the field, the court, and the pool. Much attention is given to the Class A and Class B rankings, where teams like Kindred, Grafton, Four Winds-Minnewaukan, Devils Lake, Beulah, Fargo North, and Bismarck Legacy make their mark. As of January 8, Kindred leads Class A with a 7-0 record, while Bowman County holds the same flawless record in Class B.

Tight Competition in Class A

The competition in Class A is fierce, with the Kindred team leading with a 7-0 record. The Grafton team is close behind, followed by Four Winds-Minnewaukan. Rounding out the top five are Devils Lake and Beulah. Fargo North and Bismarck Legacy, although not in the top five, have also demonstrated tenacity on the court, earning votes in the rankings.

Unyielding Determination in Class B

In Class B, Bowman County tops the chart with a perfect 7-0 record, closely followed by North Star and Minot Bishop Ryan. Hankinson and Glen Ullin-Hebron have also shown their mettle, securing spots in the top ten. A number of other teams are also receiving votes, testifying to the depth of the competition in this class.

Girls’ Class B Dominated by May-Port-CG

Taking the lead in Girls’ Class B is May-Port-CG with an impressive 8-0 record, followed by Langdon-EM and Sargent County. These teams have displayed remarkable skill and teamwork, propelling them to the top of the rankings.

While basketball is drawing much attention, high school wrestling matches and swimming events are also making waves. The Fargo Davies wrestling team, for instance, has secured wins against formidable opponents like Devils Lake and Central Cass. In the swimming arena, the Fargo North team has clinched several victories in their meet.

Among the individual athletes, Alexis Schneider, a junior from Napoleon Gackle Streeter, stands out. Having won back-to-back state titles in the 118-pound weight class in North Dakota girls wrestling, Schneider finished her sophomore season with a win over Minot’s Hallie Nash in the state championship match. Currently undefeated with a record of 31-0, Schneider is praised for her hard work, dedication, and ability to be a good teammate.

The competitive landscape of high school sports in North Dakota continues to evolve, with teams and athletes striving for excellence and showcasing their impressive abilities.