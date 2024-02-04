North Central Crowned Champions at Quad Cities D3 National Invite

The Quad Cities D3 National Invite, a premier event in women's wrestling, concluded on a triumphant note. The event, hosted by Augustana College and backed by Visit Quad Cities, witnessed North Central walking away with the team championship. The Bend XPO Center in East Moline served as the venue for this major athletic event, which featured 23 schools and an estimated 200 participants. Such a turnout is a testament to the burgeoning popularity of women's collegiate wrestling.

Augustana College's Performance

Despite having a leading wrestler benched due to illness, Augustana College's team, under the guidance of coach Tony Willaert, secured the ninth spot with a total of 62 points. The Vikings, the college's wrestling team, saw three of their wrestlers, Sandie Pfeil, Hannah Suboni-Kaufman, and Sawyer Graham, secure spots in the top-five. Pfeil, a junior from Las Vegas, stole the spotlight by clinching the third place in her category.

Pfeil's Pride and Future of Women's Wrestling

Pfeil expressed her pride in her performance and the progress made by the team since the inception of the program. The successful event is seen as a stepping stone for the future of women's wrestling. There are plans to make this an annual event, irrespective of the NCAA's decisions regarding a separate Division III National Championship.

Coach Willaert's Vision

Coach Tony Willaert highlighted the significance of this event in bringing to the fore the accomplishments of female wrestlers. As he plans improvements for next year's tournament, he emphasizes the importance of the Quad Cities D3 National Invite in shaping the future of women's wrestling.