North Carolina High School Track & Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame Announces Inductees

The North Carolina High School Track & Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame has unveiled its fifth cohort of honorees, a distinguished assembly that encompasses renowned athletes, coaches, and officials who have significantly influenced the sports at the high school level and beyond.

Recognizing Outstanding Contributions

One of the inductees, Melissa Morrison Howard, an alumna of A.L. Brown High, has an illustrious career as an Olympic medalist. Her accolades include two Olympic bronze medals in the 100-meter hurdles (2000 and 2004), a World Indoor Championship bronze medal in the 60-meter hurdles, and four U.S. championships. The inductees also comprise Jesse Williams, a two-time Olympian and World Outdoor Champion, and siblings Wesley and Ryen Frazier, who are both multiple national champions. Other esteemed inductees include Kim Jones, a track and field sensation, Bob Gantt, a tri-sport luminary from the pre-integration era, and Steve Clay, a prolific state champion from the NCHSAC period.

Coaches and Media Personalities Honored

The Hall of Fame also recognized coaches for their contributions to the sport. Among them is Mike Esposito, who guided Mount Tabor to 11 state championships, and Ben Hovis, the founder of NCRunners.com, who has achieved substantial success at Providence Day. Media personality Jeff George, recognized for his work with ncrunners.com and his efforts to increase the sport’s visibility in North Carolina, was also honored.

Induction Ceremony and Hall of Fame’s Foundation

The inductees were selected by a committee consisting of coaches, officials, and media representatives. The formal acknowledgment of these luminaries will take place on February 3, 2024, during the Mondo Elite High School Invitational at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, where the Hall of Fame is situated. The Hall of Fame was established to recognize the rich history and talent in North Carolina’s track and field and cross country, tracing its roots back to the early 20th century.